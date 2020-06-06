Every spring our neighborhood hosts a choir of hundreds, or maybe thousands.
Beginning at early nightfall, and continuing for several hours, until the “choir master” either becomes weary or decides to end the session, we can step out into our backyard and hear the most incredible chorus of frogs.
They call to each other back and forth at pitches that are what might be called a “treble” or high range. Close listening reveals calls that go on for a few seconds, then cease, when other “singers” pick up the refrain, perhaps pausing for breath, so that the overlapping of pitches, and the stopping and starting of the calls produces a continual and, if I may call it “joyous” and extensive, newly composed refrain of sounds.
A paper put out by biochemist Fazale Rana states that a study of three frogs, placed in nearby cages with microphones produced fascinating results. The frogs alternated their calls, producing a continuous in-and-out chorus, allowing the frogs to breathe and regain the energy to call again.
And as if on cue, the calls seem to come to an end almost like the cutoff of a conductor and the night air is suddenly very still, save for the occasional crickets.
Fortunately for now, the frog choruses do not seem to have been affected by the deadly coronavirus, which is quieting thousands of human choirs worldwide. Those of us who have been either new choir singers, or members of choirs for decades are feeling the huge loss of human contact. Directors and conductors are looking at new ways to sing together, from virtual choirs to Zoom rehearsals and outdoor and indoor at socially distant spacing to allow the human need to sing to continue.
Dr. Tim Sharp, executive director of the American Choral Directors Association and conductor of the Tulsa Chorale, wrote an excellent op-ed column for The Washington Post last month in which he explained the scientific need to discontinue choirs as we know them for now due to the spread of the virus via the breath used in singing.
For a large majority of choir singers, making a virtual recording or singing alone then having it checked by a conductor is not any kind of substitution for standing right next to your choir buddy.
I am not a solo singer. When I sing with another singer on either side of me, I find my voice, and experience the joy of blending, correcting myself and working my sound in with their voices.
Similar to the frog choruses, we have to breathe, so we partner our breathing to give our conductors the sense of “no breath here” in order to keep a vocal line going. This cannot be done in the same way via recording yourself solo on a computer screen.
And in a choral setting, we get to hear our fellow singers as a section, i.e., the basses or tenors or sopranos or altos, and we are lifted, encouraged and empowered to sing way beyond what we could do alone.
In 1868, the hymn, “How Can I Keep from Singing” was first published. The music was by Robert Wadsworth Lowry, and the words were attributed to “Pauline T.”
Others have since written verses to which I would like to add this 2020 version:
When global illness struck our world
The choir voices silenced;
The human toll and loss of life —
We look to God for guidance.
Pandemic cries now fill the air;
Great sorrow with them bringing.
A time will come
When healing brings
A brand new day of singing!
Ginny LeDoux is a longtime teacher and choral director in Tulsa.
