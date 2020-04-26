“Unprecedented,” “Horrible,” “Bizarre,” “Craziest thing I’ve ever seen….”
I have heard (and said) these, and many other more colorfully descriptive statements like them in the past 40 days. No doubt you have too.
The past six weeks have been, to say the least, unlike any we’ve ever experienced in our lifetimes for everyone, everywhere and in most every way. We all have been challenged like never before. I fully acknowledge the radically differing severities of impact by which people have experienced this pandemic, but the truth is we have all been impacted in significant ways.
I am not old enough to have been impacted by either world war or the Great Depression so I believe the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 is the rarest, most powerful and widest-reaching challenge of my lifetime. I am a firm believer in the truth of a quote attributed to Albert Einstein: “In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.” Therefore, if these two beliefs are indeed true, the potential for the reciprocal opportunity to the COVID-19 challenge also must be incredibly valuable and powerful.
Unlike Einstein, I am neither smart enough nor professionally qualified to find an opportunity for the assessment or impacts of the medical, political, economic or historical implications of COVID-19. So, where is my unique opportunity in all of this? I have realized it lies in two amazingly simple, personal questions: What is this event teaching me, and how am I going to better myself for the future from what I learn?
In looking back over the last six weeks, I discovered these questions led to an analysis that applies to all areas of my life — as a Christian man, husband, dad, business owner, friend and engaged, vested member of the Tulsa community. To be honest and truthful, the realities arising from this personal learning assessment were a bit disappointing to me.
I’ve discovered that, many days, my mental, emotional, physical and spiritual responses to the pandemic and the circumstances created from it have not been anything close to what I desire for myself. It has been said many times that the most difficult person to be honest with is yourself. Fortunately, introspective, self-valuation also creates the opportunity to learn some authentic truths for personal inward change. And, much more important, those changes are continuing to allow me to focus and work toward better, honest and desired responses in the future.
With my unearthed list of personal shortcomings (and the 600-word target given for this column), I’m summarizing my learned experiences and desired response improvement into three statements:
• I’ve learned that COVID-19 creates more fear and less peace.
I desire more faith and less complexity.
• I’ve learned that COVID-19 creates more isolation and less connection.
I desire more acts of friendship and less wasted time.
• I’ve learned that COVID-19 creates more uncertainty and less control.
I desire more contentment and less self-reliance.
Like many of you, I had not even heard the term coronavirus until last month and could not fathom its incredibly extensive impact. We all grieve the tragedies and sorrow this pandemic and its circumstances has created for so many families, businesses and cities. I join with many to volunteer, contribute financially and pray daily for the protection, health and recovery for everyone impacted.
My hope is that we will all take Albert Einstein’s words to heart. May we each find our individual opportunity in the center of the COVID-19 challenge and find real and lasting ways to offer more of our strengths, less of our weaknesses and help create and share hope for tomorrow.
Gordy Guest is senior principal and CEO of Cyntergy, a Tulsa architecture, engineering and construction firm. He is also a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by board members appear in this space most weeks.
Featured video: