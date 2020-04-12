Tulsa children’s author and illustrator Betty Casey says her cartoon, Emergency Certified Parents, came to her as she was thinking about the idea that parents have suddenly been thrust into the role of teachers. She says it’s a misconception that just anyone can be a teacher, a lesson a lot of parents are learning these days.
Most Popular
-
Wife of Oklahoma's first fatal case speaks: 'By the time we knew it was COVID-19, his lungs were already compromised to the point of no return.'
-
School districts look to end semester early to help students, prepare for possibility of continuing distance learning in 2020-21
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Four taken to hospital after shooting into SUV on Tisdale Parkway
-
New data shows Tulsa County COVID-19 peak could be next week; projections lowered on potential cases, deaths
promotion
Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance!
promotion
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.
Latest Local Offers
Decorative/Traditional: Foundations, driveways, sidewalks, patios, overlays, stamped & stained/colored, polished. BBB accredited. Free est. Ins.
A/C Spring Check Up $39.95 No overtime anytime on service or replacement. Kwik Air, 918-605-0683. License #17502
"MORE THAN PAINTING" Drywall, Carpentry, Siding, Commercial & Residential 40 yrs experience & BBB RI#100118 - Call 918-607-2716