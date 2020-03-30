NAME THAT TOON!
Submit your own editorial cartoon for a chance to be published in the Tulsa World. The Tulsa World is seeking contributions from local artists interested in expressing their opinions of public issues through original editorial cartoons. Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante and Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene will review and notify artists whose cartoons are selected for publication.
Send your submission with a description explaining your cartoon to: wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com. Pseudonyms are not allowed for entries.
Cartoons are selected on the basis of quality, not content. Cartoons that are approved will publish occasionally on Mondays. If your cartoon is published you will receive a full-page reprint suitable for framing.