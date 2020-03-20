Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OKLAHOMA... CANEY RIVER NEAR RAMONA AFFECTING WASHINGTON COUNTY. CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE AFFECTING ROGERS AND TULSA COUNTIES. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE. * UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 7:30 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 30.27 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING BUT THE RIVER IS FALLING. * FORECAST...THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE WILL CONTINUE FALLING TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 31.0 FEET, WIDESPREAD MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS. RURAL ROADS NEAR THE CANEY RIVER BECOME IMPASSABLE. &&