In April 2018, the Oklahoma Senate celebrated the career accomplishments of the first black policewoman in the city of Tulsa as well as the state of Oklahoma. I had the privilege of speaking on behalf of the family in her honor.
Ninety-seven years previously, in the year 1921 in Tulsa, that same so-called Negro woman, then only 24 years old, my great-grandmother Mary Horn, had a traumatic introduction to the fact that her life — and the life of others who looked like her — didn’t matter.
A controversial racial incident ultimately ballooned into visits from the Ku Klux Klan in alliance with local law enforcement, decimating the town, and murdered over 300 so-called Negroes. For young Mary, born a so-called Negro in 1897 in Texas, this probably was a lesson she had already been taught. Nonetheless, this time she was learning the lesson within a very different context, one that involved elements that demanded a person’s attention at a much more profound level. This time her very young so-called Negro children’s lives were at risk too.
Only 58 years prior, so-called Negroes all over the U.S. were trying out this new thing called freedom, as a result of an executive order known as the Emancipation Proclamation. Somehow Mary’s ancestors, enslaved in Texas, didn’t get that Jan. 1, 1863, memo until June 19, 1865, now referred to as Juneteenth. Their delayed announcement of freedom could sound minimal until thoroughly unpacked.
Though more-often-than-not they were referred to as something quite similar (albeit more sinister), when aptly considered, the question of how many so-called Negroes/often called Nigras’s lives were adversely affected in that additional 899 days of slavery is actually a poignant one. How many beatings, maimings, violent female/male and adolescent rapes, forced family separations and murders occurred during those 899 days? Somewhere within the White House the original date for a campaign rally was nonetheless deemed appropriate.
Why was the information about their freedom withheld from them? One obvious answer is to continue to benefit from their free labor. A more insidious answer staring darker American citizens in their black, brown and red faces is that in addition to promoting their own white privilege, non-white lives didn’t matter. This is how it was so easy to decimate Black Wall Street.
It is 155 years later and — in terms of respect towards non-white citizens — nothing significant has changed. On June 20, 2020, the president of the United States, amidst a global pandemic that began five to six months earlier — depending on whose spin impressed/depressed you the most — is scheduled to have a campaign rally in Tulsa, the site of one of the worst domestic terrorist acts in the history of the U.S.
One would have to suspend disbelief to imagine that somewhere in the White House even the historically inept tRump administration could have missed this one. Choosing the site of the decimation of Black Wall Street, arguably the most prolific black community within the U.S. in conjunction with originally choosing the date of Juneteenth — the date demarcating the concerted effort by a state’s government to perpetuate slavery — is not happenstance. It is another instance of the once-upon-a-time star of "The Apprentice" always craving and deliberately seeking attention, perhaps to control the news cycle, perhaps to distract attention from his pathetic photo-op while tear-gassing protesters, perhaps it is a further perpetuation of his father’s legacy of racism that far too many historical and media pundits dismiss too quickly for its implicit influences on the Donald.
The leader of our country — if as a black man I can actually claim the U.S. as mine — has blatantly put his desire to be re-elected above the safety of his constituency. How they don’t see this is bewildering. It‘s not black people’s health he is putting at risk, though — through not-so-veiled dog whistling — he has unabashedly put everyone at risk by encouraging police officers to be less delicate while making arrest of suspects, regardless of their yet to be adjudicated criminality.
He has publicly described a true American hero, Colin Kaepernick, as a “son of a bitch,” for having the audacity to protest the obvious and uncontested fact that Black Lives Matter, not, caring less how it invites/incites race antipathy. Instead, he is putting his base — his undying support from mostly white people— in jeopardy. He does this willingly, knowingly and brazenly. He does this to placate his ego, since nothing makes his hands feel bigger than a captive audience pre-hyped by Fox and OAN, many of whom are naive viewers who mindlessly maintain their minion monikers, tRump’s electoral base.
Why would tRump do this? Why not is probably the best answer/question. Or to frame it similarly to how he asks African-American voters, “What does he have to lose?”
Well, let’s see, an election for one thing. With his inability to connect emotionally to underrepresented people’s struggles he badly needs a boost of some sort to enhance remotely the possibility of an electoral victory. tRump thinks providing his political base red meat covered by dark skin will send them into a feeding frenzy. He knows that racism sells and all of his conservative pundits will further advance his misguided agenda because it enhances their ratings.
His freedom is another reason he would put his base at risk. He knows he faces legal jeopardy from New York state for an array of putative illegal activities. Though he is desperate, he is still a flim-flam man, one who has shown that he has no qualms about throwing anyone/everyone under the bus. Generals, ambassadors, cabinet members, leaders of other countries, anyone and everyone except Vladimir Putin can go from ally to expendable quicker than you can say “the Manchurian Candidate.”
tRump even had the audacity to proclaim publicly that any health concerns arising from his base attending his Tulsa rally are not his responsibility. Yes, unbelievable right? He is unequivocally telling his political pets, his devoted darlings, his COVID-19 conned crew (whom he didn’t provide collars) that if they get fleas he also won’t help them scratch, nor is he responsible for providing them places to bathe or disinfectant to bathe with.
Reframing the elected U.S. leader as “pResident tRump” could help with the country’s collective consciousness. Everyone has noticed how he berates anyone not in agreement with him. Everyone. Who does that? So why not nickname the nicknamer? Why not refuse to give respect where it isn’t warranted? Did Hitler deserve respect when he was exterminating 6 million people? While the Hitler reference might feel like it’s a bit over-the-top, it’s unfortunately still early. tRump’s slow start in engaging the beginning of the pandemic may only be tRumped (literally & figuratively) by the second wave that Dr. Anthony Fauci (whom also has fallen out of favor) predicted and tRump has ignored here and exacerbated there without compunction for American lives.
So lowercase the p in pResident, and t in tRump, capitalizing the next letter instead. Another reason to do this is because this American pResident has been more a pathological precedent than any other elected leader this country has ever known, or endured. Reframing him by nicknaming him pResident tRump reveals his reality much more than any politically correct reference could. And remember, he disdains political correctness. pResident tRump, pronounced Resident Rump (with both the “p” and “t” silent) highlights the fact that his bunkered bottom is only temporarily residing in the White House with a four-year lease, though somehow it feels whiter with every policy, while somewhere over Mar-a-Largo people, Bibles and Republican politicians are more than props….
Somewhere over Mar-a-Lago Mary Horn asks “Why?”
Some actions by this pResident
Are enough to make a grownup cry,
Or die.
Somewhere over Mar-a-Lago Black Lives Matter
More than efforts by Republican Senators
to ensure their personal paychecks are fatter.
Someday we’ll live in a nation
Where all are judged by the content
of their character
Where the public health
Is the one true wealth
Instead of being captive watching a TV show
Featuring a less-than B-movie actor
Somewhere over Mar-a-Lago
There is no time for hate
And America becomes great
When unearned privilege is no longer possible
Making it less complicated to love
And more probable for Black Lives to Matter as well.
Dr. J.W. Wiley, Ed.D., is a consultant, author and poet. His books include "An Academic Lynching, Myth, Misandry & Me, Too" and "The NIGGER in You: Challenging Dysfunctional Language, Engaging Leadership Moments." He was a 1976 graduate for Tulsa Central High School.
