As we write this, our country has 614,180 people infected with COVID-19 and has suffered 26,061 deaths. Recovered patients number 49,857. One would be hard pressed to find an article about the coronavirus that didn’t contain the word “unprecedented.” Its use is correct and possibly even understated. COVID-19 might even be an epochal event. Save for the centenarians alive during the 1918 flu pandemic, the time we are living in is nothing like we have experienced in our lives.
We are not accustomed to living in a world where fear about illness, sheltering at home, social distancing or being unable to attend church services is the case. We are not used to living in a world where lack of personal protective equipment, too few ventilators, shortages of testing facilities, testing turnaround time and availability of hospital beds consume conversations.
Imagine for a moment that you have a dry cough and a low-grade fever. Could this be something serious? Should you call your doctor? Probably.
Now imagine you have no health insurance and only enough money to live from paycheck to paycheck to cover for rent, car payments, utilities and groceries. What would you do? You would be scared. Would you wait to see if you get better? Probably.
The disparity in access to health care has been a source of anxiety for the working poor in the Medicaid coverage gap for a very long time. These times aren’t unprecedented for them. It is their norm.
We ask for your support of State Question 802, which would expand Medicaid to some 200,000 Oklahomans. We have long tried to persuade then-Gov. Mary Fallin and now Gov. Kevin Stitt to expand Medicaid and, in doing so, gain $1 billion dollars annually from the federal government to fund coverage for working poor Oklahomans.
The political decision to refuse to accept Medicaid in a poor, rural state with the second-highest uninsured rate in the nation has gone on for nearly 10 years as Oklahomans have exported millions of dollars to expand Medicaid in other states. Passage of SQ 802 will improve the health of the state’s workers, spur the state’s weak economy, support the viability of rural hospitals and protect public health by assuring access to care.
Gov. Stitt announced during his State of the State address that he would embrace President Donald Trump’s plan to cut Medicaid spending, the Healthy Adult Opportunity initiative. This is a block grant approach to funding Medicaid that has never been tried in any other state and is still in an embryonic planning stage at the federal level. History tells us that when the block grant approach has been used in other federal programs like housing, it is perilous because of:
• Reduced funding due to caps, cuts and level of risk, particularly in times of economic contraction,
• Harm to coverage levels and access to care due to reductions to providers,
• The opportunity for state officials to divert funding, and
• The high probability of litigation by many groups.
All this suggests that the governor’s approach is, at best, problematic.
SQ 802 is the solution Oklahoma needs right now, that is, traditional Medicaid expansion. We shouldn’t have to rely on a limited, never tried, partisan, trial-by-error plan to expand access to those in need. We should use the lessons we have learned from our collective battle against COVID-19 to tackle the crisis of the uninsured in Oklahoma. We need to listen to the experts, put politics aside and learn from the wins of other states. Let’s flatten the curve of inequality in our state.
Jake Henry Jr. is president and CEO, Saint Francis Health System. Kevin Gross is president and CEO, Hillcrest HealthCare System.
