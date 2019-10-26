Jeff Koterba cartoon: Russian Influence and the Clintons
- By Jeff Koterba Omaha World-Herlad
-
Most Popular
-
Leader of Second Amendment advocacy group considering lawsuit after being turned away at Tulsa Oktoberfest
-
Family act: Mom joins Carrie Underwood on stage during BOK Center concert
-
Tulsa's first cohousing development offers fresh approach to senior living, backers say
-
State has no labs licensed to test medical cannabis, despite law requiring proof of testing
-
Bixby first-grade teacher among two women killed in Bixby wrong-way crash
promotion
Tulsa chefs tell their stories and a look back at the local legends and today's trendsetters.
Latest Local Offers
General Home Maintenance Jobs done the correct way Affordable pricing. 918-510-2163
Additions, Decks, Kitchens, Bathrooms, Doors, Windows, Tile, Handyman services available. Ken 918-402-0822 OK lic. #132539
Specializing in sales, installation, repair & service of all brands heating & air cond. equip. Call Ken 918-402-0822. OK Lic. #132539