Jeff Koterba cartoon: Trick or treat By Jeff Koterba Omaha World-Herald 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Cagle Cartoons Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Pop culture: Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani duel for Owasso teen on 'The Voice' Ripley school superintendent, former teacher caught up in northeastern Oklahoma sex-industry investigation Tulsa rally against Trump impeachment escalates to physical confrontations with Antifa counterprotesters Kendrick Marshall: Who is being served in Rogers County? Opponents of constitutional carry said to employ 'scare tactics' as new law set to take effect Meet the newsroom Ginnie Graham: Editorial columnist promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: The Chef Issue Tulsa chefs tell their stories and a look back at the local legends and today's trendsetters. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners More Latest Local Offers KM Construction Concrete & More Specializing in decorative & all types of concrete work inc: foundations, driveways, patios, sidewalks, pole barns & more! BBB accredited. Free est. Ins. TREES 918-810-3499 Discount Pricing FREE ESTIMATES Storm Damage, Removal, Trim, Landscape. Lic./Ins./ Vet & Sr. discount. 918-810-3499 YARD SHARK LAWNCARE & LANDSCAPE, 918-760-4807 Landscaping, Lawn Care, 2019 Best in the World Announcing the Winners of the 2019 Best in the World Contest