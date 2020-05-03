Over these past weeks, on an almost daily basis, I find myself vacillating between a sense of pure invigoration at the thought of taking on this challenge and a feeling of suffocation from the sheer weight of it all.
The former is something I’m quite used to, the latter is something I’ve rarely, if ever, felt before.
My professional life is made up of a unique trifecta. By day I work as communications manager for Philbrook Museum of Art. In my time outside of those responsibilities, I serve as president and co-founder of the Tulsa Literary Coalition and Magic City Books. My wife is co-owner of Antoinette Baking Co.
So when the greatest economic collapse since the Great Depression recently occurred, I found myself at the center of (or adjacent to) three industries not ideally prepared for this tough moment: a museum, a retail shop and a restaurant.
At the museum, I’m part of a truly collaborative team. I serve in some capacities as a consultant for the bakery. But at the bookstore, the buck stops with me.
We’ve had moments of crisis before.
The store was originally slated to open in late 2016, but the floor collapsed during some excavation under the building, delaying opening by over a year. A little more than six months after opening our doors, in June of 2017, we got the tragic news that my co-founder and our first executive director, Cindy Hulsey, was diagnosed with an aggressive and ultimately terminal illness. She passed away that September.
Now it’s COVID-19.
In the early days of this pandemic response, we limited our reach, offering curbside service and getting creative with offerings like Solo Shopping Hours, a reservation system wherein guests could book an hour in the store all to themselves.
These initiatives were successful from the word go, often netting us more revenue on a random weekday that we made before all of this. But as the situation became more serious and the restrictions tightened, we pulled back on those efforts, limiting ourselves to only online and phone transactions.
Through use of some reserve funds and applying for forgivable federal loans, we were able to retain all staff and avoid layoffs. A few weeks ago, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce listed bookstores as “essential” businesses. I made a public statement later that day arguing otherwise.
When we opened the store on the Monday of Thanksgiving week 2017, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum kicked things off with a speech outside to hundreds of eager customers huddled together on a chilly morning.
When my turn at the podium came, I had a line rattling around in my head that I knew would be a nice tip of the hat to the mayor, but also a crowd-pleaser.
“Our communities are stronger when our leaders are readers.”
The line got the reaction I was expecting. Thinking on those words in this moment, they are more true now than ever.
At the time, I was likely referring to being well-read, knowledgeable. Now I’m thinking it’s more about trust, the trust of science, experts, career professionals.
Reading the facts and not going with your gut, but going with the advice of those who know more than you.
Our city is doing that. Our state is not.
That leaves it up to us — the small businesses, the nonprofits, the individuals — to do what’s right and hope for some aggregate impact. A mosaic of common sense.
We’ve been doing a regular series of virtual author events. I’ve spoken to everyone from a former U.S. secretary of labor to John Grisham. They’re perfectly fine. But that’s not why we are here.
We need each other. We need people.
So when I hear phrases like “new normal” tossed about, I instinctively reject that notion. We can and must adapt to the situation, that’s survival. But we do not have to accept it, that’s defeat.
We will gather again.You wou
Jeff Martin is president of the board of the Tulsa Literary Coalition and founder of Booksmart Tulsa. Proceeds from Magic City Books supports literature-related programming across the city through the coalition.
