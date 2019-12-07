Jeff Parker cartoon: Remembering Pearl Harbor
- By Jeff parker Cagle Cartoons
-
Most Popular
-
OSU football: Freshman tight end Grayson Boomer looks for fresh start and enters the transfer portal
-
Jenks coaching legend Allan Trimble dies after battle with ALS
-
Tribes will be operating Class III games illegally on Jan. 1 if no compact deal is reached, Gov. Kevin Stitt says
-
Day 4: He was homeless and struggled with alcohol. Then Ali Sharifi piled up over 300 arrests before dying owing thousands in court debt
-
Halliburton Energy Services shutters El Reno operation and eliminates 800 jobs
promotion
The stories of these Tulsans have to tell are varied and diverse. Their backgrounds, unique.
Latest Local Offers
BIG MONEY FOR YOUR VEHICLES! Even If Wrecked Or Disabled! Cash Paid, Free Tow Away, & Fast Pick Up. John, (918) 633-5578.
Discount Pricing FREE ESTIMATES Storm Damage, Removal, Trim, Landscape. Lic./Ins./ Vet & Sr. discount. 918-810-3499
Landscaping, Lawn Care, Leaf Removal, Haul Offs, Cleanups, Tree, Dirt, Sod & Bobcat Work. Retaining Walls Snow Removal. 918-760-4807