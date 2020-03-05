Once again, it seems some activists want attention more than actual reform. And with yet another tired complaint against the Tulsa Police Department and more demands for transparency and accountability, it seems some critics are paying more attention to themselves — instead of paying attention to the facts.
As police officers in 2020, we’re familiar with name-calling, finger-pointing and never-ending demands. And we’re willing to take criticism and accept accountability; that’s hardly the problem. The bigger problem is how some critics are ignoring the facts — and ignoring how we can work together. Unfortunately, the latest complaint about the Tulsa Police Department participating in the “Live PD” program ignores plenty of facts.
“Live PD” provides the kind of transparency everyone demanded from TPD — yet now we’re being criticized for doing just that. But there’s even more hypocrisy. Instead of facts, a recent Tulsa World article explained the story of an eight-year Tulsa resident who witnessed an incident outside a business downtown. The resident (aka attention-seeking police critic/journalist) alleged on Facebook that a homeless black woman, whose encounter with police he witnessed, was not causing a disturbance but was racially profiled by TPD officers.
However, the facts tell a different story. First, TPD was called by a Tulsa business that had a problem with someone at the business. This may seem confusing to some, but this is why law enforcement is called public service: TPD officers respond to calls, investigate and, if necessary, arrest suspects — on behalf of victims — so they can have their day in court. So, TPD was not harassing someone at random. Officers responded to a call for help, and the “Live PD” camera crews just happened to be with them.
Second, the woman could have been arrested for trespassing or an outstanding warrant. However, TPD officers found a solution that worked for the business, the other customers and the woman, who was not arrested.
Third, the attention-seeking police critic/journalist claimed that TPD officers were harassing someone “struggling with homelessness.” However, for transparency, I must admit something rather shocking: The person wasn’t homeless. In fact, TPD officers gave her a ride home.
I suppose if you’re ignoring all these facts, transparency and compassion may seem a bit confusing. But if we’re all partners in community policing and working toward greater transparency and accountability, ignoring facts should seem hypocritical, right? After all, I’ve been lampooned for supposedly overlooking facts, quite literally, as a cartoon character.
But here’s the worst part: Ignoring facts to get attention destroys trust. And community policing only works if there’s a sense of trust and understanding all the way around. But with this latest complaint, it seems we’ve come full circle. At the least, ignoring facts and criticizing the police — even when TPD officers are helping others in our community — says a lot.
Fortunately, we have an extraordinary opportunity to make real changes for the Tulsa of today and the Tulsa of tomorrow. I say that with as much respect for the past as hope for the future.
For one thing, we have a new chief, who has been making changes and gaining support since he stepped into office. And the momentum within the police department has the potential to make a real difference.
With all this in mind, ignoring facts to criticize the police doesn’t seem helpful. But nonetheless, we’re listening. And we’re doing our part to provide transparency and accountability as our participation in the “Live PD” program shows.
Although, if we’re all doing our part, then it shouldn’t be a problem to ask for transparency regarding the mistaken facts that have been thrown in the face of hard-working Tulsa Police officers once again. And it shouldn’t be a problem to ask these critics to accept some accountability either.
Jerad Lindsey is chairman of the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police and second vice president of the Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police.