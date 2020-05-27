Since Tulsa was named a finalist for a new Tesla Gigafactory, there has been much attention focused on the huge positive economic impact such a facility would have on the region.
Economic development specialists rightly focus on Oklahoma’s low tax rates, low utility costs and low cost of living compared with much of the U.S. Estimates of 10,000 or more new jobs have been projected.
In my role as an engineering professor and university administrator, I think about the fact that many of these new jobs will require a highly-skilled, high-tech workforce — engineers, computer scientists and technologists — which can be found today in the classrooms and laboratories of our comprehensive research universities, regional universities, community colleges and technology centers. More jobs from Tesla will translate into more opportunities for recent college graduates and help us to keep this young, vibrant workforce in Tulsa.
Locating a new Cybertruck Gigafactory in Tulsa would be a win-win for Tesla and the regional higher education community. Regional access to higher education, particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs has never been better. Tesla can benefit from close research and workforce development collaborations with area higher ed partners and, reciprocally, students and faculty can benefit from meaningful interactions with Tesla.
Students can gain access to intern and co-op experiences that provide world-class opportunities to engage with cutting-edge technologies, while earning money to finance their education. At the same time, Tesla strengthens its workforce pipeline of future employees. Both student and employer get the chance to test drive one another to determine if they are a good fit for a long-term career.
Tesla engineers and faculty can profit from an exchange of knowledge that advances the performance and quality of products while simultaneously improving the educational experience. Together, they can create high-impact student design projects that solve real-world problems. They can move promising new technologies from the research lab on to the factory floor.
Tulsa’s higher ed partners cannot only meet the needs of Tesla and future job creators, but will also produce the cadre of future innovators that will spawn new high-tech companies and ensure the prosperity of our economy. In addition, a Gigafactory can provide employment opportunities for regional high-tech workers that have been dislocated from other industries severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with higher ed joining in to help close any skills or knowledge gaps.
With great enthusiasm, the higher education community stands ready to partner with Tesla to ensure access to an exceptionally qualified high-tech workforce and pursue innovations that lead to a more sustainable future for us all.
Jim Sluss, Ph.D., is associate vice president for academic affairs and the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa.
