Who doesn’t hate the seats in economy class? They’re terribly uncomfortable — narrow and cramped.
Before airline deregulation in 1978, most airline seats had 36 inches of legroom, or “pitch” in airline jargon. Today, the legacy airlines have reduced seat pitch to 30 or 31 inches, while several low-cost airlines have cut it even more, to 28 or even 27 inches. Passengers emerge from long-distance flights with aching backs and stiff necks. Paul Hudson, the president of passenger rights group FlyersRights.org, told me he views the misery that modern seats inflict as a “health, safety and human rights issue.”
The reason seats are smaller is no secret. The narrower the seat, and the smaller the pitch, the more seats airlines can cram into planes. More seats means more revenue. Plus, by installing a large class of uncomfortable seats, airlines are creating the desire among passengers who can afford it to pay for a smaller number of more comfortable ones.
Passengers in too-cramped seats sometimes get blood clots in their legs. Sickness can be passed more easily from one passenger to another when their seats are too close. And crowded seats make it more difficult to evacuate in emergencies.
The health and safety of passengers is the whole point of the FAA’s regulatory authority. Yet it has dealt with the seat situation by bending over backward for the industry. Consider evacuations. The regulations say all aircraft must be able to be evacuated in 90 seconds. But, just as with plane certification, the agency allows airlines to do their own testing — and lets them use computer simulations instead of humans.
Hudson began agitating for the FAA to take the seat issues more seriously in 2015. That year, he filed a petition calling on the agency to set a minimum length for seat pitch and width. He cited health reasons — the possibility of thrombosis and other injuries — and safety — the evacuation difficulties.
The FAA rejected his petition the next year, contending that its evacuation tests showed that smaller seats were safe. FlyersRights.org sued, and an appeals court ruled in 2017 that the FAA had not adequately considered the petition and said it needed to address the evacuation issue. (The FAA could ignore the health issue, the appeals court said.)
In 2018, the FAA rejected the petition again. Hudson sued again. That case was tossed on a technicality.
Congress got involved. The SEAT Act called on the FAA to consult with other federal agencies about health issues posed by airline seats; to force airlines to post prominently the pitch and width of the seats on their aircraft; and to establish a minimum seat size using “the safety and health of passengers” as its criteria.
The airlines lobbied hard against the bill and managed to eliminate the first two requirements. But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York attached the third requirement as an amendment to the FAA reauthorization bill. That bill was signed into law in October 2018. It gave the agency a year to complete its work.
In December 2019 — two months past the deadline set by Congress — the FAA finally got around to conducting tests.
It all came down once again to evacuations. Were modern airline seats an impediment to evacuating an aircraft in 90 seconds?
The tests, conducted at an FAA research facility in Oklahoma City, were ludicrous. It used an aircraft interior with only 60 seats. All the “passengers” were between the ages of 18 and 60, with the majority younger than 30, according to Hudson, who watched some of the testing. Only one or two passengers were even mildly overweight. There were no impediments, such as baggage or pets. None of the women wore high heels. People who got out fastest could earn more money.
According to Hudson, the first test he saw had seats set at a 16-inch width and a 28-inch pitch; the 60 passengers evacuated in 43 seconds. When the settings were 18-inch width and 32-inch pitch, the evacuation took 37 seconds. “Based on these tests, size matters,” Hudson said.
Charles Mauro, an engineering consultant who specializes in how people interact with products, put it this way: “The FAA ended up cherry-picking a user population to accommodate the airlines’ business model.” Exactly.
The FAA is supposed to release the test results in March. The agency also has a larger group studying evacuation standards.
Then the FAA will have to decide whether it wants to anger Congress, which clearly wants higher seat minimums that would cost the airlines money, or the industry, which wants things just the way they are now.
I know where I’m placing my bet.
Joe Nocera is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering business. He has written business columns for Esquire, GQ and the New York Times, and is the former editorial director of Fortune. His latest project is the Bloomberg-Wondery podcast “The Shrink Next Door.”