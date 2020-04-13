Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT MONDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. * WHEN...FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING. FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... OUTDOOR WATER PIPES SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO RUN IN A SLOW STEADY STREAM. PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION. &&