After you learn you’re to be a dad, suddenly, Father’s Day has new meanings. Awaiting the birth of a child, you’re hopeful but concerned.
You’ve heard parenting is challenging and rewarding, but you have no idea the degree of either. Your love and education as a dad begin.
Together, you teach and learn lessons.
My daughter, Katelyn, taught me a crucial lesson.
She was in her kindergarten after-school program. I came early for her and observed her misbehaving. I took her aside and read her the riot act.
Katelyn looked up soulfully, tears glistening in her eyes, and frowned, “Daddy, why are you so hard on me?” She paused and smiled, “Let me be me.”
I let her be and she became the best me I could’ve dreamed.
Intuitively, I realized I was overparenting, hovering, expecting too much from a 5-year-old. Mentor and mold them, but you both need to be part of the process of learning and growing.
While positive behavioral traits are necessary, dads have to let kids be kids and learn from their mistakes and experiences, too.
Similarly, dad’s make mistakes. Thankfully, kids forgive.
Thanks to children, dads receive an education in child psychology, health care, criminal justice, recreation, communications, human sexuality, etc., that no college can match.
You learn your child’s life with you will be forever. It’s true. She’ll always be your baby girl; he’ll always be your little man.
You teach them to be independent, but you’re surprised and regret they grow up and move on so fast.
While parenting advice exists, most dads create their own parenting styles. Years of parenting often come to this: Love ’em hard; hug ’em soft; hold ’em tight; give ’em flight. It’s that simple, but it’s so complicated.
Nothing you give them is more valued than your time. It’s your time they’ll cherish the most. Well, at least until they’re teenagers.
You learn loving a child is natural and easy. You learn it from them. Initially, they love with such trust, confidence, and innocence.
A child’s love is given freely and is priceless. It’s unfiltered and asks nothing in return. Well, until they discover cellphones or have their driver’s licenses.
Your child’s greatest gifts to you, from diapers to wedding gowns or tuxes, are the exalted title “dad” and the opportunity to be a kid again. You read children’s books, watch cartoons and wish on stars. Coloring with crayons, playing hide-and-seek, hosting pillow fights, believing in Santa and playing endless board games are cherished memories.
You become a hero for filling wading pools, bandaging boo-boos, helping with homework and taking training wheels off bikes.
You have a soft hand to hold that’s often sticky with candy or a gooey mystery substance. You have a partner for blowing bubbles. You answer questions galore about puppies and shadows.
Scaring away monsters in the dark, patching broken hearts and wiping-away tears makes you revered.
Disciplining them with groundings, time-outs and cellphone confiscations makes you a villain.
You become a coach and cheerleader. Ribbons and medals are triumphed as Oscar or Olympic feats of renown.
You display handprints of clay on your desk or dresser as if they’re Michelangelo sculptures.
The outrageous gift of a bright pink and lime green tie is worn proudly on Father’s Day.
You witness first words, steps and days at school as if they’re milestone miracles because for them they are.
You fund a first bra, jock strap, hair styling or shaving razor with regret knowing they’re growing. But it’s the first date, broken heart and time behind the wheel that drives it home they’re maturing.
In the early years, dads are kings and legends, but in the teenage years they may become kooks and lepers. You wonder how you so quickly became so demoted and distanced.
But then comes college, careers, marriage and grandchildren. Dads become beloved again … often as a banker, babysitter, chauffer and confidante. You get to be a kid again, too.
A dad’s love is unconditional and unwavering, so one day, just as dads, children will reflect upon and remember the love and pass it to their children. The education and love are continuous.
Father’s Day is often a day the love is remembered and cherished the most.
Happy Father’s Day, Dads.
John Admire is a retired U.S. Marine Corps major general, dad and member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by advisory board members appear in this space most weeks.
