To my white brothers and sisters who have seen and heard the cries of the black community over the past several weeks and have empathized and mourned with us, and have confronted and wrestled with what has been going on within the U.S. and how you fit into the picture as well as what you can do to better yourselves and society — Thank you!
Thank you for seeing and hearing, and for taking us seriously.
Thank you for not becoming defensive or taking it as a personal attack when the notion of white supremacy and its institutionalization is mentioned.
Thank you for seeing that these reactions from the black community are more than direct responses to isolated events, but rather, it is our souls crying out for justice and equality for all of the instances of racism and injustice which have transpired throughout our collective lives.
Thank you for speaking up and speaking out, and calling out racism and inequality in your homes, family gatherings, churches, workplace and the web, even when it’s inconvenient and unpopular to do so.
Thank you for trusting me to know the difference of when racism actually takes place as opposed to when there’s a simple misunderstanding. I certainly have several examples of racism I’ve experienced throughout my lifetime, both overt and covert. Yet, I still love.
Thank you for not engaging in “whataboutisms” or non-sequitur statistics pertaining to black communities.
Thank you for understanding how unfair and how much of a “punch in the gut” it is for black communities to be marginalized and criticized for poverty, crime and fatherlessness when in fact, it was the actions of some of your parents, grandparents, great-grandparents and beyond who enslaved and broke up families, burned down thriving black communities, and denied loans, housing, jobs and access to education to our ancestors, many of whom are still alive, all because of their pigmentation.
Thank you for understanding how poverty is generational just as wealth is generational.
Thank you for understanding that many of us from Generation X, Generation Y and Millennials are the first in our families to attend college, when for most of you, it’s been an expectation and a privilege for generations.
Thank you for knowing that privilege and wealth aren’t the same thing, because you and I can both be poor, but society will automatically assume things about me they wouldn’t assume about you.
Thank you for not assuming the worst about me and the best about yourselves.
Thank you for understanding that most of us are doing the best we can with what we have.
Thank you for judging me based on what you know of me, instead of what you were told or shown about people who look like me.
Thank you for opening your homes and your hearts to me. My wife and I have been glad to do the same for you.
Thank you for trusting me as your friend, your colleague, your mentor, your mentee, your professor and your co-recreationalist.
God knows I love you like family, and together we can make this a better country and work together to rectify centuries of injustice and racial inequality.
“There is no fear in love.” – 1 John 4:18
John Jenkins has a doctorate in music performance and serves as the chairman of the Music Department at Oral Roberts University.
