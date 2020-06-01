In what has to have been one of the fastest series of partisan political moves to disenfranchise some Oklahomans of their hard-earned right to vote, the Oklahoma Legislature and Governor’s Office must have set a record when voting and approving Senate Bill 210.
On May 4, 2020, the Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down the requirement that absentee ballots be notarized. Yet in a span of three days, the House, the Senate and the governor quickly passed and signed a bill that overturned the Supreme Court’s decision and restored the notary requirement. In a session where the Legislature and the governor were hard pressed to find common ground on our state budget for next year, they quickly agreed on the need to minimize the number of voters on Election Day and in doing so, promote the partisanship that has plagued the progress of Oklahoma for so many years.
After the court’s May 4 ruling, we were surprised to discover that Oklahoma was one of only three states, the other two being Missouri and Mississippi, that require absentee ballots be notarized. The argument against absentee voting is that without notary certification there will be voter fraud, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. According to the Heritage Foundation, there have been only three instances of voter fraud convictions in Oklahoma in the past.
While SB 210 does provide options to vote absentee by including a photocopy of a driver’s license or voter’s identification card, this process is only in effect when the governor declares a state of emergency within 45 days of an election during 2020. At a minimum, the leadership of the state should allow a signature verification process as other states have done.
Oklahoma has been in a state of emergency for some time relating to the health of our populace and the disparity in access to critical health services. The current voting restrictions disproportionately affect the poor, the elderly and the disabled in Oklahoma. These populations are the most vulnerable to illnesses like COVID-19 as well as other annual influenza diseases and should not have to risk becoming ill to practice their constitutional right to vote. The June 30 election has implications far beyond policy and politics; there are public health issues on the table — both on and off the ballot.
For those of us who fought on foreign soil to assure that suffrage, or franchise, was extended to the entire adult population instead of limited, privileged groups in society, the passage and signing of SB 210 was disappointing. Nearly all modern governments have provided for universal adult suffrage. More than a privilege extended by the state, it is an inalienable right that inheres to every adult citizen by virtue of citizenship. Importantly, as in the case of SB 210’s florid purpose, it is the primary means of ensuring that governments are responsible to the governed. This is particularly the case when one hears too often that certain legislators vote this way or that because “leadership” of their particular chamber compelled them to do so.
The first line of the Bill of Rights for the state of Oklahoma states that, “All political power is inherent in the people …” When the political power of the people is trampled by partisan political pressure, one has to wonder what voice is our leadership so desperate to muzzle.
John-Kelly Warren is CEO of The William K. Warren Foundation. Jake Henry Jr. is president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System.
