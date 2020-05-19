Most of the arts experiences are now being conducted online. The internet is bursting with content helping keep our humanity sane. This is a blessing for many who are sheltering at home during this pandemic. A good music, theater or dance performance can bring our hopes up, especially if you find yourself in isolation.
It is heartwarming to hear composer Andrew Lloyd Weber play piano tunes on YouTube from London or musicians here in Tulsa sharing their stories and artistry through Facebook. Museums across the country are in on this, too, asking people to recreate famous artworks at home. It is a lot of fun.
We artists know that our business of healing is essential during this challenging time. I have participated in this ritual by recording piano music in an empty church sanctuary and sharing it online. There is no one there, just a smartphone and a tripod. It is an arid environment, but I find the space around me so beautiful that I become inspired. I get emails from people telling me the music has brought them comfort.
We don’t know when it will be truly safe for performing arts ensembles to come together again or when people will feel comfortable enough to sit together in concert halls or peruse exhibits in museums. Shared artistic experiences are a human need, and they have come under threat in our COVID-19-ridden world. The most visceral elements of art (those which strike at the emotional core) transpire when performers and audiences come to create and experience them together. In the meantime, online versions can try to communicate, somewhat, this same feeling of empowerment.
Everyone in the arts world is asking how we get back to business safely. Artists and performers are hurting economically from the lack of commissions and contracts, and arts organizations across the country are slashing budgets. Our political leaders are focused on protecting our health and the economy. It makes sense on both fronts to protect the arts as well. Artists and creators are always there to give us a reason to feel more alive, even in times of crisis.
A new relief effort — the Vision Arts Resilience and Recovery Program — has just been put in motion by the city of Tulsa. We all can play a role to make sure that the arts organizations, which serve us so well, can continue to thrive after this pandemic. If you are a regular subscriber to the opera, go ahead and renew your subscription. If symphony concerts you purchased tickets to were cancelled, donate them back to the organization and chip in some extra money whenever you can. The CARES Act established a new, temporary charitable deduction limited to $300 in tax year 2020 for taxpayers who claim the standard deduction.
Engage with the content groups that are producing for social media, like those performances, or even better, share them. Offer to volunteer your time doing projects from home.
Reach out to individual musicians you know to encourage them and ask how you can help them right now. Buy artwork, instruments and supplies from local shops curbside. Peruse local museum collections online and let curators know what pieces you’d like to see in person in the future.
Let’s make sure our arts institutions will still be thriving when things are different. Arts leaders and artists are working overtime to keep us safe and engaged so that we can transition back to business soon. When we return, let us constantly remind ourselves what a wonderful blessing it is to truly live in fellowship with each other while experiencing the joy of art.
Jose Luis Hernandez is the director of Sistema Tulsa at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.
