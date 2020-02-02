This time of year brings me excitement and challenge as I take stock of where I am in my individual goals while, at work, we close the previous year and prepare for the next. Personally, in 2019, I had committed to getting more involved in our community and my faith, being more physically active, losing weight and reading 12 books during the year. I feel pretty good about all but one. You can guess which.
At Hilti, we had quite the year. We continued our 10-year trend of growth, celebrated 40 years in Tulsa and looked forward to the future with a new Region Head and CEO, Martina McIsaac. And we were proud to partner with the Tulsa Regional Chamber in bringing a workshop called Men Advocating Real Change to our hometown. The workshop was attended by approximately 40 community business leaders to help foster awareness and dialogue around inclusion and diversity.
Admittedly, however, when I started to think last fall about our community heading into 2020, I focused on our challenges. From the $20 million funding gap at Tulsa Public Schools, continued disparity in economic and social opportunities and the visible face of homelessness around town, I felt frustrated.
I am sure, if I wanted, I could list more and know every reader could name their own concerns.
Then it started. From my own little bubble (you know you live in one, too), I saw signs of progress. I watched as the community rallied to reach the needed goal of $26 million for Tulsa Area United Way partner agencies. I read that Tulsa was named one of the most philanthropic communities in the U.S. Most recently, as I marched in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade with our Hilti team, I learned from a colleague we are home to one of the largest MLK parades in the U.S. — right here in Tulsa! I had no idea.
But wait, there is one more. It goes back to the Men Advocating Real Change event. While the external facilitators were here, I had an opportunity to take them to dinner. They shared with me that in all their years of doing this, it was the first time they were aware of an entire community of leaders coming together in this way to talk about inclusion.
Further, they were impressed at how everyone was leaning in and engaging in a positive way they hadn’t seen before. That really resonated with me, and I continued to ponder this during the holidays — revisiting my role in recognizing the positive work around me while challenging myself to do more.
For our team at Hilti, that means continuing our own journey to improve dialogue and activities to ensure an inclusive workplace and community. As an organization with 550 local team members, we will continue to partner with Tulsa Area United Way, Junior Achievement, Habitat for Humanity, Street School, Northeast Oklahoma American Red Cross and other organizations that help improve connectivity for the underserved in our community, so they have better opportunities. And on a personal level, I look forward to supporting Catholic Charities in its continuing efforts to do the same.
I’m excited for the progress Tulsa has made and even more enthusiastic for the momentum we have going into this year and beyond.
If you aren’t already engaged in the community, won’t you consider finding your way to do so today?
Karl Neumaier is chief operating officer for HILTI North America and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by Community Advisory Board members appear in this space most weeks.
