Our world has certainly been turned upside down as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. The primary driver of that is the rapidity and ease with which the virus has spread around a very interconnected world. The rate at which it spread combined with no established treatment protocol are the primary reasons we have seen the responses we have seen.
Flattening the curve is a strategy to try to bring the medical needs created by the virus into balance with the medical systems capacity to deal with it. Both sides of that balancing effort are receiving attention. The element most obvious to each of us as individuals is reducing peak medical demand. That has resulted in the extreme measures being taken to encourage us to isolate from others.
While we were initially encouraged to do this voluntarily, we have seen much more draconian measures imposed at the local, state and federal levels. These measures are designed in large part to prevent us from having the opportunity to gather with other people. Businesses deemed nonessential are now forced to close. Stores that are deemed essential are limiting the number of people they serve at any one time. Public gathering places across the spectrum from restaurants and bars to parks and golf courses are closed.
While this response is designed to help the objective of flattening the curve, it does so at a major cost to society as a whole. We are seeing the tip of that iceberg now with unemployment exploding and the value of assets, particularly financial ones, collapsing. Our government, already with too much long-term debt, has amplified that to an even greater level and more looks to be coming.
The longer this persists the more the likelihood it will result in long-term, worldwide depression that requires years to resolve.
I believe it is time for our elected officials to turn more of their attention to the question of “when is enough enough?” It almost appears that the efforts in flattening the curve are on course to be imposed until COVID-19 is eradicated. I understand that these preventive measures are within their power to act and that they don’t want to be seen as being less diligent than their counterparts. It is time for them to start focusing on what needs to be accomplished in order to begin the gradual rewinding of these preventive measures. I have three main criteria that I believe are reasonable standards and speak to that.
• First, use your executive powers to be sure your jurisdiction has a testing capability to provide quickly and conveniently anyone who wants it a test to see if they have contracted COVID-19. These need to be tests that give results in minutes or hours, not days. The good news is that they seem to have developed these types of tests. Set a goal of what that testing capability should be and use it as one leg of the stool of the rationale for reversing these society altering preventive measures.
• Second, determine an acceptable level for hospital response capability, using at least the availability of ventilators for the most critical patients. Measure that and when that goal is reached you have another leg of the stool in place.
• Third, you should reach the point that there is a reasonable medical treatment option available. While work is obviously going on for a “cure” it is really for more a vaccine that will reduce the likelihood of infection in the future. This is the third leg of the stool.
When you combine these three measurable objectives and achieve them, then it is time to reopen society for business.
I am sure, sooner rather than later, they will find a vaccine to prevent COVID-19. But as with the flu, this virus will mutate. In fact, I have read it has already done so at least eight times that we know of. We also need to understand that few, if any, vaccines will completely eradicate the disease. It will reduce our odds of contracting it, probably reduce the severity of the symptoms as well. But, in the end, just as with our current seasonal flu and pneumonia vaccination, it is not an absolute solution.
None of this is a plea to stop our efforts to flatten the curve. But the challenge with using that as our standard of success is that there is really no way to determine an end. We also must keep in mind that waiting for complete results can work against preserving our economy and society such that it will take multiple generations to restore them to what we have come to accept as normal.
Keith Bailey is retired CEO and chairman of the board of Williams. He lives in Tulsa and Wyoming.
