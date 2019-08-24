Frederick Douglass once said, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men,” and this is as true today as it was during Douglass’ day. When we talk about Oklahoma’s aspirations to be a top 10 state, I think this statement is applicable for the societal challenges that we face.
With over 8,000 children in the Oklahoma foster care system, I’d argue this would be a great place to start, especially knowing that approximately 300 of those young people will turn 18 during the next year. This group will age out of the foster care system and leave the safety net that is not always equipped to launch them into adulthood.
No matter which data source you pull from, the national statistics for this group of young people are often discouraging. The statistics reveal higher rates of homelessness, criminal justice involvement, earlier unwed pregnancies, less than average high school graduation rates and dismal college graduation rates. In Oklahoma, there are resources available to help these young people, but often even our best attempts to help are limited in scope. These young people are left to launch into adulthood without the tools they truly need to be successful; even the basic need of housing is often not met.
If an older teenager or young adult is focused on finding a place to sleep, that leaves little bandwidth to focus on getting a job, accessing college tuition waivers or obtaining continued mental health services to deal with the effects of trauma from their childhood or teenage years. As such, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that these young people face greater obstacles without a family to guide them and in turn provide them with limited resources and support to navigate the world as an adult.
Recently, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson announced the Foster Youth to Independence initiative. This program was created and presented to Carson by the very group it would help: young adults who have aged out of foster care. The plan was first pitched to Carson in March and acts as a resource to help stabilize these young adults and further prevent homelessness.
This initiative will create more opportunity for this group to access and utilize housing vouchers and will encourage the identification of youth available for these vouchers while they are still in the foster care system.
Douglass was correct: Repairing broken men is a tall task; creating the right supports and safety nets for our most vulnerable youth will help them launch into adulthood and allow us to get much further down the line in creating healthy adults — an aspiration I believe we should all have as a society.
When I think top 10, I see a state that supports these young people in their launch into adulthood, while it provides opportunities and solutions for housing. As the CEO of an organization that has worked with Oklahoma’s children and families for over a century and specifically with this population for more than a decade, I’m excited to see how this new initiative by HUD will help create housing stability and opportunities. In fact, it may just be the resource we need to launch our young people in ways we could only dream of before.
Keith Howard is president and CEO of Oklahoma United Methodist Circle of Care.
