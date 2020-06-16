President Donald Trump’s campaign insists that attendees sign a waiver of any claims against it should they catch COVID-19 at his recently announced rally, first planned for Friday, and now planned for Saturday. The waiver explicitly recognizes this risk.
I was born in Tulsa to fourth-generation Tulsans. I left Tulsa for college in 2009, and then headed straight to the U.S. Marine Corps. Having finished my service, I can enjoy Tulsa and its remarkable developments over the past few years.
Trump is exposing Oklahomans to COVID-19 at a rally that could be as deadly as the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. His choice of venue and date is not an accident, and he’s moved to the 20th only after days of serious public outcries. He’s not saying that black lives matter or that all lives matter, which seems to be the current dichotomy. He’s saying no lives matter but his.
We know that large events can be problematic during pandemics. We saw this happen in 1918 in Philadelphia, when a parade was coordinated to support war bond purchasing. St. Louis was also set to have a parade and canceled. A month afterwards, only 700 people died of the Spanish influenza in St. Louis, while 10,000 Philadelphians perished. Granted, those parades were outside and safer than the rally that will be held at the BOK Center. The risks of entering the event are high.
Evidence shows that black communities are dying of COVID-19 more than others. Racial disparities are startling, and Tulsa’s acceptance to host Trump initially on Juneteenth further stresses the gap between blacks and whites in Tulsa. I was never taught about Juneteeth during any of my grade school years though education on it was mandated in 2018.
It’s important to note that black people don’t have to attend the rally to be at increased risk. They are more likely to be essential workers, which means they are more likely to interact with ralliers as they do their daily business on Saturday in grocery stores and pharmacies.
The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre killed up to 300 black Americans. Hordes of white Tulsans burned 35 city blocks in the Greenwood District, a vibrant black community also known as Black Wall Street.
Trump refuses to open a history book. Similar to how the city of Tulsa tried for decades to overlook the events of 1921, so has Trump refused to open healthy dialogue with black communities. His refusal to study history, even at a high school level, is evidence of a leader who’d rather stick his head in the sand than confront discourse head-on with an open heart and open mind.
Trump has made it clear that he doesn’t value black lives. Arguably, simply scheduling this non-somber event in Tulsa originally on Juneteenth was a message to the community. In fact, because Trump has shown no aversion to litigation, the idea that he’s asking attendees to waive any legal claims against his campaign shows just how certain he is of the risk at the rally. That the rally was first planned for Juneteenth shows a major racial disparity in the White House. Either no one cared about Juneteenth, or no one in the White House had the awareness or education to understand the date’s significance as an end to slavery in America.
I was privileged to attend one of the best private schools in the state, Holland Hall. I was never taught about the Tulsa Race Massacre. We briefly covered Native American history in third grade.
In my high school of roughly 350 students, I would guess we had fewer than six black students. I rarely mixed with any people of color. I had to enter the military to regularly see black Americans. This is unacceptable, and it’s unacceptable our state had to wait until 2020 to decide to teach about it.
The fact that so few people know the state’s history made Tulsa an ideal target to become an enabler of Trump’s racist messaging is embarrassing. It’s clear that it is not enough to denounce racism. Trump is silent about the black community. And his silence, as our nation’s leader, is deafening complicity to racism.
To be sure, we can’t close everything down forever and even the protests across the country exposed people to risk. Heightened risk is part of the new normal. That’s why it’s so frightening.
But rallies are not essential events. They can be done virtually or in smaller venues or with social distancing measures. And that risk can be scheduled on days without significance in our country’s racial history, as Trump has recently scrambled to do.
I was taught in the Marine Corps that leaders wait to eat until their junior troops have eaten. To balance my mission planning with risk to my Marines, to ensure their safety and well-being as much as possible. I was taught to care not only about their work performance, but to also care about their family life, their health and their personal goals. Our commander in chief defies everything my leaders and my enlisted Marines ever taught me: that leadership is love and genuine care.
The combination of June 19, Trump’s weak adjustment to delay the rally by one day and increased risk to people is a purposeful move. It’s a middle finger to black Oklahomans.
Kelsey Baker served for six years as a Marine Corps logistics officer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in diplomacy focusing on international terrorism. She is planning to return to Tulsa.
