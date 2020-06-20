Kevin Siers Cartoon:Defund police
- By Kevin Siers Charlotte Observer
-
-
Most Popular
-
Tulsa World editorial: This is the wrong time and Tulsa is the wrong place for the Trump rally
-
43 years ago, the murders of three Girl Scouts in Oklahoma stunned the nation, created shockwaves still being felt
-
Tulsa Health Department director 'wishes' Trump rally would be postponed as local COVID cases surge
-
COVID-19: Infections peak again for Tulsa County, Oklahoma with more than 200 new cases reported
-
I'm a Tulsa emergency physician and conservative, and the Trump rally is a terrible idea
promotion
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.
Latest Local Offers
Decorative/Traditional: Foundations, driveways, sidewalks, patios, overlays, stamped & stained/colored, polished. BBB accredited. Free est. Ins.
A-1 Painting & Drywall Water damage. No Job too small. Free estimates. THE ONE TO CALL 918-706-5494
#1 TULSA PAINTERS-Int/Ext, Cabinets, Textures, Wallpaper Removal, Carpentry, Decks, Fences, Affordable. 36 Yrs. Exp, Free Est. 918-289-1038