Tulsa has been recognized as a model community in the fight against COVID-19. Following the leadership of Mayor G.T. Bynum, we have banded together to flatten the curve, reduce community spread and protect the health and safety of our fellow Tulsans.
Confronting COVID-19 demands commitment and collective action, but there is another threat to our community closely associated with the pandemic.
Bias is a virus, and we must unite against it.
Fear and anxiety are natural responses during times of uncertainty. In my lifetime, I’ve never experienced as much personal uncertainty as that brought on by our present circumstances. It’s a shared trauma that everyone in our community must grapple with on a daily basis.
However, this fear and anxiety can lead to stigma and discrimination, as we’ve unfortunately seen evidence of across the country. The STOP AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) HATE coalition reported more than 1,100 incidents of verbal and physical harassment during a two-week period in late March. Alarmingly, more than 45% of these reported incidents occurred in a place of business.
Marginalized and vulnerable communities — those most at risk of stigma and discrimination even during “normal” times — are among the hardest hit by the pandemic. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in mid-April shows a third of U.S. patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are African American, yet African Americans make up only 13% of the country’s total population.
There is a vicious cycle associated with bias and stigma: Discrimination leads to stress, stress leads to poor health, poor health makes one more susceptible to serious complications from diseases like COVID-19.
It is incumbent on all of us to stop the spread of bias. One of our community’s safeguards against the bias virus is Mosaic, the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s coalition of companies and nonprofits that celebrate diversity, champion equity and cultivate inclusion within the region’s business community. I’m heartened by the stories of Tulsa-area business leaders committed to eliminating bias in their workplaces and our community.
I’ll offer four thoughts learned from our best leaders to help interrupt stigma.
First, consider that we are all in this together. Coronavirus affects all nationalities and ethnicities. Although the virus started in China, having Asian ancestry does not make a person more vulnerable to COVID-19.
Second, speak up if you witness discrimination or harassment. Create learning opportunities to dispel bigoted and misinformed ideas. Show compassion and grace, but do not be afraid to be an ally to those with less privilege or power.
Third, stay informed through reputable sources. If you feel overwhelmed by information overload, restrict your updates to only the most trustworthy sources, such as the CDC, Tulsa Health Department and Oklahoma State Department of Health. Similarly, only share the most reliable information. If you are struggling to filter out the noise, chances are everyone else in your circle is, too.
And finally, it is more important than ever to resist making assumptions based on someone’s appearance. Wearing a mask or gloves does not mean a person is ill. People wore masks before the pandemic for a variety of reasons, whether because of allergies, air pollution or cultural norms; COVID-19 has only made the practice more widespread.
We are stronger as a community when we unite against discrimination. Coronavirus doesn’t discriminate — neither should we.
Kuma Roberts is vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at the Tulsa Regional Chamber.
