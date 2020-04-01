“If it looks like you're overreacting, you're probably doing the right thing” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director
Unfortunately, Oklahoma may never know what it feels like to overreact. As a result of continued, inadequate action on the state level, we are increasingly likely to face dire consequences from the coronavirus pandemic.
According to COVIDActNow.org, a resource created by a group of public health experts and data scientists, Oklahoma is in the middle of its “point of no return” window. These experts suggest that the governor must issue a statewide shelter-in-place order by April 3. Without it, Oklahoma will be unable to avoid an overcrowding of hospitals within a few short weeks, potentially resulting in thousands of deaths.
In a vacuum of state leadership, mayors, county commissioners and business owners have been forced to make complex and difficult decisions, often without consistent support of neighboring communities.
Many city executives, including Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, have been steadfastly leading their constituents through this crisis amid an absence of clear direction from the state Capitol.
In a Tuesday video addressing the people of Lawton, Mayor Stan Booker stated, "Every mayor is on their own to figure out what will work. There's little guidance from the state and federal governments."
Gov. Stitt’s approach has been consistently reactive, rolling out one county at a time only after that county reports a COVID-19 case. Given the shortage in testing and a broad range of symptoms (including the potential that up to 25% of cases may be asymptomatic according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), this strategy is extremely short-sighted. Viruses do not know municipal boundaries or county lines. Inconsistent approaches across the state will not slow its spread.
Oklahomans are well aware of our state’s myriad poor health outcomes. Many have themselves experienced difficulty accessing care. They know that prior to this global pandemic, health centers and hospitals, especially in rural communities, have financially stressed. This reality, paired with fear for loved ones and neighbors, has propelled thousands to demand proactive action from Gov. Stitt.
Acknowledging this, we created the Facebook group “Save Our State: Calling on Governor Stitt to act Now” the evening of March 23, hoping to get a few hundred people together to make some calls and send some emails. We woke up the next morning to find 10,000 people had joined, and it quickly grew from there.
In eight days, 42,000 Oklahomans from across geographic, economic and political lines joined the group to work toward a common purpose: demanding that Gov. Stitt follow the advice of public health experts, reduce the list of essential businesses and enact a statewide shelter-in-place order to save lives.
Oklahomans always come together in times of crisis; in the aftermath of terror attacks, tornadoes and everything in between.
It’s the Oklahoma Standard. It’s what we do because we know that nothing is too great or too daunting to crush the spirit of our state. We will get through this, but we need bold and proactive leadership to guide us.
It is past time for Gov. Stitt to answer the calls of the people he was elected to serve. The governor must act to reduce the list of essential businesses allowed to operate and issue a statewide shelter in place immediately. Our healthcare heroes, front-line workers, loved ones and fellow Oklahomans deserve nothing less.
Lives are at stake. We are out of time.
Laura Bellis is a former educator who currently leads a public health nonprofit in Tulsa. She is deeply involved in the community serving as both a founding leader of The United League for Social Action and as chair of the Human Rights Commission of the City of Tulsa. Nate Morris is a former educator who currently works as a community organizer and advocate in the city of Tulsa. He also serves on the board of the Terence Crutcher Foundation.
