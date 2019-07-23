Economic opportunity and strong core government services like education, health care and transportation are what will define Oklahoma and our ability to thrive and grow in the future. Equally important is whether or not we are communicating an effective message about who we are and what we value. A perfectly researched and executed brand strategy gives you goose bumps. That’s effective branding.
It’s not simply a logo or a color scheme. It’s not just the image on a license plate. A brand is an emotion. A feeling. An aspiration. In America today, citizens have choices on where they live, work and play. It is imperative that we market our state in a way that allows us to stand out in this crowded and competitive marketplace.
We are one of 50 competitors contending for the same jobs, the same investors and the same tourism dollars. In order to rise to the top, we must brand ourselves in a way that stands out from the rest. The question is, how do we go about doing that?
As Gov. Kevin Stitt and I traveled the state over the last year, we heard from so many that they agree our state can do better. Instead of calling a press conference and hiring a new ad agency to roll out yet another new tag line, license plate and logo, I decided to approach this differently.
This effort is two-fold. Over the past few weeks, we have solicited input from Oklahomans of all walks of life. By visiting projectbluesky.ok.gov, Oklahomans can weigh in on what they see as our state’s strengths and emblematic features.
Next, this effort seeks to bring together the most diverse and creative team of communication, branding and advertising experts Oklahoma has to offer, to weave this citizen input into an enduring brand.
On a day-to-day basis, these professionals are competitors. But this effort will bring these individuals together with the goal of finding a way to brand this place we all love. For today, tomorrow and hopefully many years to come.
No single creative agency will be more represented than another. This is not a political effort. It’s not a vanity project. This is not a plan to create a new logo or slogan, only to see it shelved to go through the same process again in a few short years. This is a citizen-led effort to create a long-lasting, sustainable and uniform brand for Oklahoma’s future. My role is to serve as a facilitator and a cheerleader.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m well aware that core services like education, health care and infrastructure greatly affect our brand and ability to recruit jobs. We have substantive and important work to do in Oklahoma. But there’s no reason we can’t address both the policy challenges and brand image deliverables at the same time. Bottom line: I’m the Secretary of Tourism and Branding and I’m going to focus on my job. Stitt has filled his Cabinet with a talented group of leaders focusing on making our state better in many ways, united behind the mission to make Oklahoma a Top 10 state.
We are excited to move forward with this new branding initiative, driven by the pioneering spirit of Oklahomans with an eye to the future. We hope to unveil this brand in early 2020. Through the hard work of these creative minds, combined with the policy work taking place at our state Capitol, we will ensure Oklahoma is a proud, prosperous state for generations to come.
