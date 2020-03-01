In 1987, my late husband, Charlie, and I started our family foundation based on the simple idea that each of us has a responsibility to leave behind something for those who come after us. We drew inspiration from a story in the Talmud about a man planting a carob tree. When asked why he would plant a tree if he would not live long enough to eat its fruit, the man replied, “When I was born into this world, I found many carob trees planted by my father and grandfather. Just as they planted trees for me, I am planting trees for my children and grandchildren.”
Since those early days, we have been guided by the importance of investing in the leadership potential of young people so they could be a catalyst for positive change in their communities. We have also recognized the critical role education has played in our lives and the lives of many others, giving us the opportunity to advance beyond the circumstances we were born into.
These values of supporting education and empowering young people to make a difference in their communities converged in 2009 when we helped bring Teach For America to Tulsa. Teach For America recruits a diverse group of corps members to commit to teaching for at least two years in low-income schools. During this two-year commitment, TFA helps corps members improve their teaching while also developing their leadership skills and mindsets.
Over the past 10 years, TFA has grown in Tulsa from 81 corps members in its inaugural year to 155 corps members teaching 6,000 students at 42 schools this year, plus a network of 270 alumni who call Tulsa home. These alumni are classroom teachers, school principals, district administrators and leaders in organizations that serve kids and families across the community, including Reading Partners, Tulsa Children’s Museum, Leadership Tulsa, Global Gardens, Tulsa Debate League, the Mayor’s Office, City Year and the YMCA, to name a few.
In reflecting on the impact of TFA in our community over the past decade, I think a few points are worth emphasizing.
First, TFA helps fill a critical need for teachers in Tulsa Public Schools each year. Last summer, TFA filled 20% of the vacancies at TPS with its incoming corps. After completing their two-year teaching commitment, over half of these corps members are choosing to stay in the classroom. TFA’s close partnership with the district serves as a model for how we must continue to work with TPS to find creative ways to address challenges facing schools across the city.
Second, each year since 2009, I have hosted Tulsa corps members for dinners on Rosh Hashanah and Passover. I have been struck by their dedication to building relationships and supporting the academic success of their students. It is clear that this formative experience is opening their eyes to the complex realities of teaching while also strengthening their commitment to the goal that all kids should have access to a high-quality education. Through these dinners, I have learned that the impact of philanthropy magnifies when we create a sense of community by developing meaningful relationships with those involved in the causes we care about.
Third, TFA is much more than a program. Most importantly, it is growing the ranks of young, civic-minded leaders in our community. Beyond the two years in which corps members are participants in the TFA program, many choose to stay in Tulsa. Through the work of our family foundation, we believe the most important thing we can do is invest in people. And, for the past decade, TFA has done this in Tulsa by developing individuals who are committed to creating opportunities for kids to have a better future.
Our continued support for TFA represents our effort to put Rabbi Yitz Greenberg’s words into practice as he says, “Tikkun olam, a repaired world, cannot be achieved in one generation, but requires a partnership between the generations. Each generation will improve the world as far as it can. Then it must educate its children and pass on the mission to the next generation until the goal is reached.”
Tulsa’s public education system continues to face serious challenges, especially as it relates to funding, and we know that no single program will ever adequately serve as a solution. But, entering its second decade in Tulsa, TFA continues to serve as an indispensable partner. As we continue planting for the next generation, I encourage everyone to do what they can to inspire, motivate and empower young people so they can continue the work of making the world a better place.
Lynn Schusterman is founder and chair emerita of the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation.
Featured video