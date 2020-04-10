In times of social stability, which is to say the kind of world most of us have lived in our entire lives, human institutions allow for and in many cases reward a certain amount of selfishness and egoism. Modern American society, for example, celebrates individuals who are able to single-mindedly pursue their desires, even if they disregard the interests of others or of the community as a whole: at least, as long they do so successfully. We label such people “winners.” Sometimes we put them on reality TV. Sometimes we elect them president. They are models for the rest of us to emulate, embodiments of a narrative of self-fulfillment who, by dint of hard work and smarts and a healthy disregard for what other people think of their actions, have achieved their dream.
The individualist worldview that undergirds this narrative is fictional, not in the subtle postmodern sense of a clever story well-told, but in the older, unsubtle sense of an utter falsehood. Humans are at their core social animals — or as Aristotle might put it, political animals. The very act of using language and symbols requires a community prior to individual speaker or user. We are in fact at our most human when we act with an eye toward someone or something else — when we sacrifice our own interests for a larger, and more profound, common good.
When institutions and norms function as they are meant to function, by minimizing risk and maximizing advantage through the implementation of routine, it is easy enough to ignore this basic and rather obvious truth. We are able to lie to ourselves, to tell ourselves that we are alone in this world, and that what we most need to do is to look out for No. 1. It is when a crisis occurs that we can see the human condition more clearly. By upending certainty and placing us all under threat, the crisis event forces us to confront the reality of our common predicament and our absolute, fundamental need for shared action. This is why we often find people acting their best, with one another, when under extreme duress.
It is also, perhaps, why biological threats like this pandemic are so uniquely horrifying. Historically, it has been the one category of crisis that does not bring people together but rather drives them apart. Here is a description from Giovanni Boccaccio of how the people of Florence, Italy, acted towards one another during the plague of 1348, the so-called “Black Death,” which is estimated to have killed upwards of three-quarters of the city’s population: “Citizens ignored their fellow citizens, neighbors were few who cared for one another, and relatives seldom met, and then only at a distance. The very thought of disease so possessed the fancies of men and women and took hold of their hearts with such violence that even brothers abandoned one another…What is more — and scarcely to be believed — fathers and mothers deserted their children to the point of disowning them, too afraid even to visit or succor them.”
At the time of the Black Death, Florence was a center of wealth, trade, and banking, one of the most powerful and most intellectually sophisticated cities in Europe. It no doubt thought of itself as the height of Christian civilization and moral refinement. Yet when the plague hit, residents of this proud community were reduced to little more than yelping apes, all desperate to save their own skin, even should all others perish.
Epidemics isolate. They seem to turn the lie of egoistic individualism into truth. In order to fight them, they force us into our homes, tearing at the social bond that makes human beings uniquely who we are, driving us back onto a narrow, shallow, and exclusive concern with self. If we give into that logic, we absolutely know what will happen — the world will descend into anarchy, and life will become, for most of us, “nasty, brutish, and short,” to quote a famous (and decidedly non-squishy) philosopher. We turn into Florence, circa 1348.
In order to fight this temptation, we have a number of resources at our disposal. One of these is our reason. As an all-purpose solution to various problems besetting humankind, reason is often overrated: but it is not useless, and if used appropriately alongside our other tools, it can help us avoid the kinds of mistakes that the Florentines made. Note, in this respect, that we have a valuable piece of information that they lacked, which is their own example. Because of our ability to record information in technologies like books, we are able to look at the experiences of past societies that have dealt with similar crises. By observing what they did, by analyzing what has worked in the past and what kinds of behaviors have led to human disaster, we can use the historical record, in combination with our reason, to construct a plausible roadmap for how we can get ourselves out of this. Thus we are connected to others through time.
We also have communication tools that were unavailable to previous societies battling pandemics. Of course these technologies can be misused, their messages corrupted. That they have been so misused at the present moment is obvious. Readers are free to provide their own examples. And yet the intelligent and rational use of these technologies will be absolutely necessary if we are to make our way through this event with minimal damage to ourselves and our democracy. Our mass media remain, for the moment, still the best way of getting out important information to almost all citizens quickly: Stay six feet away; wash your hands; stop buying so much damned toilet paper. Social media allow us to coordinate our actions at distance: Here’s how you can find someone to pick up your groceries; here’s how to make a mask; here’s a link for donations to out-of-work restaurant employees; here’s how to arrange a virtual happy hour.
Above all, our media can give us what we perhaps most crave right now, which are narratives that give our struggles meaning: the story of the 104-year-old man who survived the 1918 Flu and World War II and now COVID-19; the accounts of brave doctors, nurses, supermarket clerks, delivery drivers, who continue to do their work under difficult and even harrowing conditions; the daily Facebook updates from an old friend struggling to keep things together, looking after her three girls, teaching her classes on-line, while her father grows increasingly ill from dementia, a half a continent away.
Bocaccio’s heroes and heroines blocked off the sufferings of their fellow citizens, kept themselves safe and entertained with made-up tales while the plague raged outside. We are able to tell stories less cruelly and more productively, using narratives to pull down those walls between us which we have spent so much time in the past several years building up. Thus we are connected to others through space.
It is not a given that we will navigate this moment successfully. We are free to act selfishly, protecting our own little worlds. If we go down that path it is almost certain that we will cause immeasurable destruction. The alternative begins with this fundamental truth: We are not alone now. We have never been.
