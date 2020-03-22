Type. Delete. Type. Delete.
That’s what I’ve been doing for the past hour since I sat down to write this column.
I had a draft of an article ready to submit, but it didn’t feel appropriate given the circumstances we’ve abruptly started living with during the coronavirus pandemic.
Every day that passes we are further away from what we used to call “normal.”
What were you doing just a few weeks ago? What things were you worried about? What was important to you?
A glance back at my calendar shows typical activities: work meetings, a middle school band performance for one child, a student council event for the other and notes for an upcoming advocacy day at the Capitol.
The coronavirus has made me realize that some of the things I was worried about a few weeks ago seem insignificant now. Likewise, some of the things that were important to me are even more so now.
Of course, keeping family, friends, and those around us safe is now the top priority for all of us. In my role as a school board member and public education advocate, thinking about the people who attend and work in our public schools was, and still is, a priority for me.
As I’m barely able to wrap my head around the state-ordered two-week school closure, it’s incomprehensible to consider circumstances may evolve necessitating an even longer period. In the midst of the unease, however, there are some things that provide assurance our communities will get through this together.
It’s worth recognizing how people are working to support the needs of public school communities and the children they serve during this crisis. Decisionmakers at all levels are taking actions through the lens of what’s best for kids.
Gov. Kevin Stitt, state leaders and legislators are working together — no politics — while passing legislation to remove barriers for schools to operate in unprecedented times.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and the State Board of Education are diligently making weighty decisions that affect 90% of Oklahoma schoolchildren and their families. These are decisions that don’t come with any easy options.
School district administrative teams across the state immediately mobilized to prioritize the safety of the school community, communications to parents, providing meals for food-insecure students, while ensuring continuity in meeting fiscal and operational responsibilities.
State associations for school boards, administrators and teachers sprang into action as critical resources, sharing the most current information and answering a constant stream of questions.
Local school board members are communicating with their district leaders, talking with concerned parents and looking for every way to help support the school community they volunteer to serve.
And as always, on the front line of any critical issue for students, you will find the educators.
In a matter of hours after the statewide school closure was announced, teachers became active on social media. Many were posting links to free learning resources organized by grade and subject matter for panicked parents. Some shared reassuring messages to anxious students wondering what this means for grades, tests, proms and graduations.
An art teacher offered parents to send a list of materials they had on hand, and she would plan art projects for their kids to do at home.
No school? No distance learning? No problem. Teachers continue to find ways to support and encourage their students’ learning, even in the midst of extraordinary circumstances.
If you’ve ever doubted the value of public schools, closing them — even temporarily — is a reminder of their enormous magnitude. Serving over 700,000 Oklahoma students, public schools provide hope, personal connections and opportunities that many students would be unable to access otherwise. Our public schools are critically linked to the future prosperity of our state.
We are all looking forward to the day when coronavirus doesn’t dominate our thoughts, and we can return to a more normal routine. There will be lessons learned and, hopefully, some things remain as a part of the new normal.
I hope we continue to value the important role public schools have for children, families and communities.
I hope we remember what it’s like when people in various roles and different political parties work together to remove barriers for schools to do what’s best for students.
I hope we remember that the connections built with teachers at school mean a great deal to students.
Advocating for public education was important to me before I ever heard of coronavirus. Seeing the void that exists when public education is gone, makes it even more important to me now.
Melissa Abdo is an education advocate and serves on the Jenks Board of Education. She is also a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by community advisory board members appear in this space most weeks.
Featured video