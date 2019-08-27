Without being adequately defined, mental illness is at center stage in the national dialog about gun violence.
Defining mental illness is difficult because it relates to how individuals function, the impact of that on others and the interpretation of those interactions in the broader cultural context.
Historically, there have been two broad categories of mental illness: Axis I and Axis II.
Generally, Axis I included things we all can agree are problematic: psychosis, mood disorders, anxiety disorders, PTSD, substance abuse and cognitive impairments. This is the group most likely to be referenced in research on gun violence and mental illness As in, according to a 2016 study by the American Psychiatric Association, people with mental illness contribute to only about 3 percent of violent crimes, 1% of gun related homicides.
Then there is the Axis II group. These are the personality disorders: narcissistic, paranoid, borderline, anti-social, obsessive and dependent. Most people think of a personality disorder as a lack of empathy, disregard for the impact of one’s own actions on others and a lack of self-awareness. With a personality disorder, everything is the other person’s problem.
But most salient to the issue of gun violence is personality disorders are not experienced by the individual as something separate from who they are. Indeed, the personality issue may be a point of pride. Functionally, they will not necessarily present to a friend, neighbor, officer, interviewer as a disturbed person in any clear fashion. So, the identification of a psychological problem is left to others.
This is where we can go down a rabbit hole. One person’s paranoid personality disorder may be another person’s patriotism. One person’s narcissistic personality disorder may be seen positively as the driving force behind a successful business.
Research is limited but many of the recent perpetrators of mass violence may indeed have an appropriate Axis II diagnosis. But in the rabbit hole, personality disorders are difficult to ascertain from “normalcy” and it is even more difficult to identify which disordered person might actually pull a trigger repeatedly or which individuals or group might be targeted.
To sort that out is, well, to debate what hate speech is, for example. Waiting for clarity from these debates before taking action on accelerating gun violence may in itself be a form of cultural insanity.
As you can see there is room for skepticism about background checks. Red Flag laws are a bit different in that research outcomes are available and there are already similar models in place. Consider, Oklahoma law allows for the involuntary commitment of persons deemed a danger to self or others. Research Title 43A, Mental Health (OSCN) or consult an attorney. Such laws require decisions and actions, under the duress of crises, by police officers and other professionals regarding suspending temporarily the most basic human rights, the right of association and movement.
Surely, it is safe to say that most professionals would rather consider removing guns and other weapons from easy access than detaining the person. Already, an individual’s willingness to put time and distance between themselves and a weapon is a key feature in assessing threat to self or others and determining the appropriateness of involuntary detention.
Who would have it otherwise? Certainly not the people in harm’s way. In an age when a person can fire bullets as fast as a finger can twitch, what could be wrong with giving someone time to use their brain to reconsider their actions?
Why place law enforcement, and society as a whole, in the position of having to detain a human being when simply temporarily limiting access to any inanimate object could be the key to maintaining individual freedom and a safe public?
Michael Lock, Ph.D., is a state-licensed clinical psychologist. He lives and works in Tulsa.
Featured video
New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.
Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief