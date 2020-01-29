My sister and I learned a valuable lesson long ago.
When Mom says she doesn’t want anything for her birthday that really means buy something, take her to dinner and make a two-layer white cake. Do not forgo acknowledgement on that day.
For years, we thought her pretend-not-to-want-attention façade was a weird quirk. Then I became a mom and entered my 40s, and my birthday just didn’t seem that important anymore.
Life moved quickly from thinking about my comforts to focusing on the necessities and extras for my children. Their birthdays became more monumental than my march through middle age.
A few years ago, I found myself giving Mom’s answers when asked about what I wanted for a birthday. “Nothing.” “Time.” “Kids not arguing.” “A maid.” “Sleep.”
As my birthday approached this week, these remained my first somewhat sarcastic responses. It’s not a milestone, but each year deserves a celebration.
It’s a gift to be given more time.
With that in mind, after my sister pressed for wrappable answers, I gave it real thought. I realized there are some things a 48-year-old working mom of two teenagers could use.
A massage; and it doesn’t have to be in an exclusive salon. The Chinese Foot Massage has worked out many sore muscles on a budget.
A hair cut and color would be nice. Occasionally, I look in the mirror and wonder what frizzy wig made its way to my head. I never had fly-away strands until kids came along. I’m still fighting the gray, but the day of giving that up is coming.
At some point in my adulthood, makeup tips stopped being a must-read, must-watch priority. A makeover is past due with an addition of under-eye cream and anti-aging moisturizer. I still don’t know what a serum is.
A busy house never really gets clean, especially with a vacuum always breaking down. Moms aren’t supposed to want household items. I make an exception for a good vacuum that won’t fritz out when a boy’s sock gets in the way. We’ve gone through six in 15 years.
Moving into bifocals has been a rocky transition, but I could use some backups and sunglasses. Some moms need readers in every room and car. Eyeglass chains are making more sense.
Running shoes, not so much for running but for the leggings and T-shirt uniform moms sport at school pickup. Socks with sliders are just a notch below really not caring.
My kids keep borrowing and misplacing my earbuds, so I’d like some that go invisible in the presence of anyone 18 or younger. I know that hasn’t been invented yet, but it ought to be a priority.
A few other suggestions for the birthday list: Pearl Jam tickets, a cool pair of jeans, a Trader Joe’s shopping spree, chocolate-covered cashews, meal prep, a she-shed, a perfect fitting bra and a Starz subscription just in time for the next season of “Outlander.” Or heart-felt, handwritten letters from the kids.
What I look forward to most is hearing my kids and my nephews sing “Happy Birthday” and sharing a homemade chocolate M&Ms cake.
Before the day is over, I’ll call Mom to sing that traditional birthday song to her. I get now why she pushed her own wants to the side.
My birthday is really the day she gave birth. She did all the work that day and made sacrifices in the following decades.
It’s easy for moms to downplay their wishes because what we want most is tied to our families and children.
Mom is on a well-deserved vacation on a beach this week, a fitting contrast to the ice storm and labor 48 years ago.
So, happy birthday, Mom, for this day is for you, too.