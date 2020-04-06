As the coronavirus has rapidly swept across the country, we have no doubt that it will continue to cause disruptions in all our lives, far beyond those who contract the virus. We are in an unprecedented time.
Sadly, our law enforcement partners across the country are seeing an uptick in crimes related to coronavirus.
Whether it’s hucksters selling bogus at-home test kits and miracle cure-all treatments, fraudsters posing as government agencies attempting to get your personal identifying information via email or con artists running a charity scheme over the phone, these scams have spread almost as quickly as the virus itself.
We are concerned that the pandemic of fraud related to coronavirus will continue to spread, even after we flatten the curve and begin returning to normal, everyday life.
In response, it is incumbent upon everyone to do their part to fight these crimes, especially law enforcement. We will not tolerate this public health crisis turning into a public safety crisis.
That is why the three United States Attorneys’ Offices in Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office have teamed up with local, tribal, state and federal partners to protect Oklahomans and bring coronavirus fraudsters to justice.
The U.S. Attorneys’ Offices have developed coronavirus anti-fraud teams, consisting of assistant U.S. attorneys who will work with the FBI, Secret Service and others to take legal action in federal court against these callous con artists, while also sharing resources and assisting other law enforcement partners when necessary. The U.S. Department of Justice has already taken actions to shut down a fraudulent website selling fake testing kits and a YouTube investment scam pertaining to a bogus COVID-19 cure. The U.S. attorneys will also pursue cases against people attempting to infect others with coronavirus purposefully.
Similarly, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office has allocated agents to prioritize investigations into complaints received from the public.
Since the emergency declaration, the attorney general’s office has received over 200 complaints of fraud related to the coronavirus, including individuals inflating the price of goods and services. The office has successfully shut down scams involving at-home test kits and has addressed accusations of price gouging directly with vendors and online marketplaces, achieving speedy success, so far, outside of the courtroom.
While we are working hard to keep citizens safe by halting fraudulent enterprises and ensuring the price for goods and services are not illegally inflated, every Oklahoman has a critical, yet simple role to play.
Educate yourself on scams related to the coronavirus, and don’t ignore them.
If someone is targeting you, they are targeting someone else. Alert law enforcement about these criminals so we can investigate, prosecute and save someone else who may be more vulnerable, like a senior citizen.
Be on guard because con artists will always use a crisis to exploit our neighbors for personal financial gain.
Reports of fraud or price gouging can be made to either the Attorney General’s Office or your local U.S. attorney’s offices.
Contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit by calling 405-521-2029, or by email at consumer protection@oag.ok.gov.
Reports can also be submitted to the federal government by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline 1-866-720-5721, or by email at disaster@leo.gov.
To find more about Department of Justice resources and information, please visit justice.gov/coronavirus.
Mike Hunter is Oklahoma attorney general. Trent Shores is the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
Gallery: Filing unemployment claims amid virus-related job loss