Businesses must constantly adapt to changes in technology, consumer preferences and market conditions.
As 2020 Tulsa Regional Chamber board chairman, Roger Ramseyer recounted earlier this month during his inaugural speech, the city of Columbus, Ohio, was known as the buggy capital of the world at the dawn of the 20th century. But within just two decades, buggy manufacturers were driven out of business entirely by the advent of the automobile.
State governments must also adapt to these kinds of changes to compete at a top 10 level. From demographic shifts to technological advancements to increasingly complex federal regulations, legislators must modernize funding and services to address the current realities facing Oklahoma residents and businesses.
As Oklahoma’s legislative session gets underway, legislators have several opportunities for modernization in key areas, including education, economic development and health care. The chamber’s OneVoice Regional Legislative Agenda outlines many of these opportunities. The agenda’s business-driven priorities were developed with the input of more than 400 northeast Oklahomans from hundreds of chamber member companies and dozens of regional partner communities, and the 75 organizations endorsing the agenda make up the largest coalition of its kind in the state.
Education remains a top OneVoice priority in 2020. Lawmakers can continue the previous two years’ momentum of investments in the classroom by modernizing the state funding formula for common education.
Most weighted figures in the funding formula haven’t been updated in more than 30 years. The Oklahoma Department of Education reports that 60% of Oklahoma children enrolled in public schools are eligible for free or reduced-price meals. This factor, among many others, must be taken into account when determining state funding for each district.
Tulsa Sen. Gary Stanislawski has put forward Senate Bill 362, which would update the funding formula to reflect current student populations. For example, Tulsa Public Schools alone would receive more than $20 million from the state. Legislators should also increase the appropriation to offset any budget reduction to other school districts. Modernizing the formula will ensure district allocations more accurately reflect the actual cost of education.
In the area of economic development, entrepreneurs increasingly rely on venture capital to turn startup innovation into high-growth companies. However, Oklahoma ranks 47th for venture capital expenditures. Arkansas, Kansas and New Mexico each offer a tax incentive for such investments — that incentive isn’t available in our state.
Ahead of this session, we worked with Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow, to develop the Equity Investment Act. The program would offer a 60% tax deduction on investments to qualified, in-state companies. This incentive encourages investment in entrepreneurship and technology ventures and will attract out-of-state dollars into Oklahoma coffers.
Incentivizing this angel investment will support entrepreneurs with the capital they need to build sustainable, successful companies in Oklahoma.
For health care, there is no greater opportunity facing Oklahoma than the full expansion of Medicaid eligibility. This long-standing OneVoice priority is the most effective and efficient way to improve the health of Oklahomans and ensure the vitality of the state’s $12.5 billion health care industry, which employs more residents in primary jobs than any other industry. Increasing coverage will decrease Oklahoma’s high rate of uninsured workers and help maintain an effective and productive workforce.
Oklahoma is one of only 14 states that has not accepted federal funds to expand Medicaid eligibility. Our state stands to receive more than $1 billion annually from the federal government by expanding Medicaid, which would provide insurance to an additional 200,000 people.
There are many paths lawmakers may take to get there, but the destination is clear.
The last two legislative sessions showed voters that positive change is possible, and a stronger Oklahoma can start at the Capitol. As our elected leaders work to improve the lives of Oklahomans, we at the Tulsa Regional Chamber along with our regional partners encourage them to continue their trend of success and modernize how Oklahoma does business.
Mike Neal is president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber.
