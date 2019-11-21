We’re going back to the moon.
And then to Mars.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine brought a message colored with the imagination of science fiction but populated by the reality of science fact to a Tuesday Tulsa Regional Chamber education forum.
From air taxis taking commuters across the skies of Tulsa to space-grown artificial retinas that could make macular degeneration a thing of the past, Bridenstine said there are plenty of new challenges being taken on in the nation’s premier science agency, and all are within reach.
It all starts with a return to the moon, scheduled for 2024.
Rather than visiting as we have in the past, Bridenstine said we’re going back to stay and build sustainable moon ports that can be used by small nations and big companies and act as a staging ground for NASA’s next big leap ... to Mars.
“I want your children to fly in space,” he said.
Bridenstine, a former Navy pilot and congressman for Tulsa’s 1st District from 2013-18, said his agency’s efforts aren’t just about extending the reach of human knowledge — although it is about that, too.
NASA also has a terrestrial mission to improve the wealth, power and image of the United States.
NASA isn’t a military organization, but its soft power mission has a critical role in the nation’s future, Bridenstine said.
When Apollo 8 astronauts read the opening verses of Genesis on Christmas Eve 1968, a quarter of the world’s population was watching on television, including people in the Soviet Union, where Christianity was illegal. More recently, when NASA landed a spacecraft on Mars, a glowing report that parroted NASA’s news release was printed on the front page of a hard-line newspaper in Tehran.
“It changes the perception of young people all over the world about the United States of America,” he said.
NASA’s space mission has diplomatic, information and economic benefits that paid off when we landed men on the moon and will pay off again as we extend the U.S. reach into space, he said.
“In my vision, it ought to be the United States of America leading the way to Mars,” Bridenstine said.
The issue is personal to Bridenstine, the first NASA administrator too young to have a personal memory of men walking on the moon.
“That is unsatisfactory,” he said.
We can’t afford for another generation to pass without memory of the nation achieving great things, reaching further, doing what was once thought impossible.
And when we go back to the moon and farther, Bridenstine said, it will be with a more diverse and representative astronaut corps.
All eight of the humans who have walked on the moon are white American men, a product of the Apollo program’s roots in the military’s fighter jet programs.
The next space generation is Artemis, Apollo’s twin sister.
The Artemis generation of space travelers will be diverse, a better reflection of our nation, he promised.
“We get to go back to the moon,” Bridenstine said. “This time we go with all of America.”
Featured video