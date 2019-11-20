Some say Pluto is a planet. Some say Pluto is not. Regardless, the debate is sparking interest from the general public, and I hope we can all agree that this discussion is good for science.
The genesis of the epic fight for Pluto was a discovery by a team of astronomers in 2005 that found a Kuiper Belt Object similar in size to Pluto — a potential 10th planet. The possibility that there could be hundreds of such objects led people to wonder just what planethood really means. In response, in 2006, the International Astronomical Union decided upon a formal definition of what constitutes a planet.
The IAU’s planetary definition of 2006 includes an ambiguous requirement for an object to have “cleared the neighborhood around its orbit.” This generally means that a celestial body must be gravitationally dominant in its orbit. According to the IAU, this disqualified Pluto from planethood because its orbit is inhabited by Kuiper Belt objects and it is also influenced by Neptune’s gravity.
Many planetary scientists including my friends Alan Stern and Phil Metzger have found this requirement to be unclear. In fact, this requirement is not met by other planets in our solar system. For example, Jupiter is most certainly gravitationally dominant, yet it has two groups of asteroids called Trojans, which precede and follow the planet along in its orbit around the sun. Earth too has a Trojan asteroid in its orbit, which was first discovered in 2010 by NASA’s Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer satellite. Hence Jupiter, the largest celestial body orbiting the sun, and Earth, our life sustaining home, should not be considered planets according to the 2006 definition because they haven’t cleared their orbits.
Planet categorization would be more precise if it were based on the intrinsic, geophysical characteristics of a celestial body. This is where NASA’s New Horizons mission to Pluto in 2015 has been so valuable. We have confirmed that Pluto has far more in common with the other planets than with distant Kuiper belt objects. Consider the following:
1. Pictures show a surprisingly young surface with mountain ranges that indicate an active geology, not a dead rock.
2. The tectonic evidence of its crust expanding and breaking apart as well as gravitational modeling indicate strongly that liquid water may exist under the icy exterior.
3. On the surface, frozen nitrogen, methane and carbon monoxide forms perhaps the largest glacier in the solar system.
4. Organic compounds exist on the surface of Pluto: the most basic building blocks of life. This is not to say necessarily that life does or did exist.
5. Pluto has a multilayer atmosphere, the only trans-Neptunian object known to have one. There’s also evidence that Pluto experiences seasons.
6. And finally, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope recently identified that Pluto has five moons.
All these features point to a world vastly more vibrant than planetary scientists have long presumed. New data from NASA’s 2015 New Horizons mission to Pluto has forever changed our understanding of this distant neighbor.
In 1593, Nicolaus Copernicus mathematically evinced a heliocentric (sun-centered) solar system that transformed humanity’s understanding of the sun and the planets that orbit it. Refining our definitions through each new discovery is an established pattern adhered to by scientists for thousands of years, even down to the new information NASA’s New Horizons mission revealed by imaging Pluto up close for the first time in July of 2015.
Certainly, the IAU is not at fault for honestly expressing its opinion with the limited information available in 2006. But now that we are equipped with new information, it is incumbent upon all of us to use this new-found knowledge to update our definitions and terms.
NASA’s missions continue to expand human knowledge through new discoveries enabling the public to decide if Pluto is a planet. I say Pluto is a planet.
Jim Bridenstine serves as the administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration under President Donald Trump. Bridenstine previously served as the U.S. representative for Oklahoma’s 1st congressional district, from 2013 to 2018.