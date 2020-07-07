Tulsa Innovation Labs is the new technology-led economic and workforce development organization pioneered by George Kaiser Family Foundation. In June, we announced the findings of a study we conducted to determine Tulsa’s tech niche — the top opportunities for economic growth. Based on impact, feasibility and inclusivity, five areas rose to the surface: virtual health, energy tech, drones, cyber and analytics. The study provided us with a playbook for action, and we are now developing a suite of new initiatives that will diversify Tulsa’s economy.
This is an exciting start, but as Michael Overall wrote, it’s going to take more than luck to transform Tulsa into a tech hub. Big things require collective action, and we encourage Tulsans to work with us to focus our city’s efforts on these five opportunity areas. Tulsa Innovation Labs plays the role of strategist, convener and catalyst within a broader coalition. Partnerships with local corporations, universities and community organizations will be essential to making this long-term endeavor successful.
As we begin this journey together, I want to call on our stakeholders to do three key things, which are necessary to achieve our shared goals:
• Tulsa needs its corporations to go all in on innovation. At Tulsa Innovation Labs, we’re focused on catalyzing startups and the jobs of the future, but we can’t do that alone. We need Tulsa’s corporations to join us. Maybe it’s co-investing in an energy tech incubator and startup fund. Or perhaps it’s working with us on talent programs in cyber and analytics and offering internships and scholarships to students. Or it’s mentoring virtual health startups and signing proofs of concepts. There are many ways companies can contribute and benefit, and we need them to take Tulsa to new heights.
• Universities need to break down silos and collaborate across systems. Most tech hubs are anchored by research universities which, over time, give birth to startups that fuel their ecosystem. Local universities and community colleges need to work across campuses to position academia as the innovation leader it can be. Collaborative research projects, shared technical resources, and complementary, not competitive course offerings can forge mutually beneficial partnerships.
• Community organizations need to partner with us on economic mobility. The data shows there are a multitude of advantages to building an inclusive and diverse tech community. We know education lifts (and helps keep) families out of poverty and that tech jobs, in particular, pay good wages. We’re working to build bridges to all of Tulsa’s neighborhoods and open up new sources of talent and innovation that will benefit the entire city. We need community organizations to work with us to codevelop programs, reach the communities they serve, and help establish metrics to hold us accountable. Working together, we can create ladders of opportunity for those who have historically been underserved.
While I’m exhilarated by the opportunities we’ve uncovered and the city’s untapped potential, the reality is it’s going to take all of us focusing our efforts on virtual health, energy tech, drones, cyber and analytics, so that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. The pandemic has accelerated innovation and future of work trends, so the time is right to coordinate across sectors and move the needle forward.
Real success will come when young Tulsans can graduate from a local university, nurture their idea for a company through a supportive ecosystem and expand their success in town. We have to build local capacity so Tulsa grows from the inside out. And we have to do it together. Will you join us?
Nicholas Lalla is the co-founder and managing director of Tulsa Innovation Labs. For more information, visit tulsainnovationlabs.com.
