The notion of an “education big bang” in Oklahoma caught my attention while reading a Facebook thread targeted at teachers.
Tulsa Rep. John Waldron posed a question asking what it would take to keep them on the job or coax them back into the profession.
Several themes emerged: safety, manageable classroom sizes and independence from a growing list of state and district mandates. Pay was mentioned but not a big part of the discussion.
“I think we need an education ‘big bang,’ a revolutionary series of reforms to draw people back into education,” stated Waldron, a former Booker T. Washington High School educator.
That’s an intriguing approach.
If Oklahoma education is to reach a top 10 of any good measure, it’s going to have to take a big leap. The cuts were big, so improvements need to be big.
Forget baby steps, go for the big bang.
“Oklahoma is not going to have a strong education system without a strong class of educators,” Waldron said. “It’s time to listen to the teachers, look at their concerns and find solutions.”
Safety has become one the top worries among teachers. That’s not a surprise considering Oklahoma is No. 1 in children with two or more adverse childhood experiences (28.5%). Trauma comes into the classroom.
Educators face the delicate balance of helping those children and keeping a safe environment.
One teacher summed it up: “There are so many students with trauma that result in behavioral and emotional disorders and not enough counselors and mental health professionals available to help at schools. With such large class sizes, teachers are caught between trying to teach and trying to be a pillar of comfort for so many students ... .
“Not to mention the topic no one wants to talk about, which is violence from students in the classrooms. I’ve seen multiple teachers leave because they cannot mentally handle it, and they shouldn’t have to. Underlying all of this is a lack of respect for people working in education, even though educators are raising future generations.”
Suspending kids doesn’t always help, so districts try other options like in-school detention. Often referred to as restorative justice, this only works if districts have the resources for mental health counselors, trauma-informed staff, small class sizes and effective behavior-modifying programs.
For students who continue to curse, threaten and show violence, districts need alternatives for a better fit. Right now, districts can’t even afford paper.
“A failed restorative justice policy empowers kids who are most disruptive, and teachers feel like they are to blame for when it collapses,” Waldron said.
Lawmakers ought to stay away from micro-managing discipline policies because legislation is such a blunt tool. Principals need flexibility for each situation.
Instead, lawmakers can work on increasing funding for smaller classrooms, counselors, alternative programs and community supports for families.
It’s not just about education funding. Everything from the minimum wage to Medicare expansion to incarceration of parents impacts the performance of public schools.
“These are problems we are dealing with that we just can’t count on the family structure or philanthropic sector to do it all themselves. The government should have a lead, not in how people behave but in providing support they need to function in modern society,” Waldron said.
In classrooms, teachers want more freedom. They are tired of cookie-cutter curriculum, teacher coaches, mandated meetings and inconsequential professional development.
A teacher commented about teaching in the 80s and 90s: “We taught literature we loved, which was reflective in our lessons. There was no ‘data analysis’ or expectations to all teach the same thing at the same time. Administrators trusted our professionalism and gave us the autonomy to do what was best for our students.”
Teachers want their planning periods back, adequate substitutes and help paying for classroom supplies. Special education teachers are drowning in paperwork and meetings.
“Even if I worked 16-hour days, the mental capacity necessary just isn’t there,” one teacher wrote. “My brain feels fried at the end of the day, and my energy is totally zapped. I personally usually put instruction over paperwork, but that isn’t the answer. Something has to give.”
Of proposed education legislation, Waldron offers measures focused on teacher recruitment and retention. He would like to start a college loan forgiveness program, waive teacher certification testing fees and pay student interns.
The loan repayment would depend on the number of years in public education and would not exceed 20% of the total loan.
Teacher certification can cost hundreds of dollars and recertification is at least $50 per subject area. This is after finishing an education degree and gaining experience. If the state insists on certification, it ought to cover the cost.
The education big bang needs to include some other items.
• Updating the state funding formula, also known as the equalization formula, is long overdue. It certainly isn’t equalizing.
The education landscape has shifted along with economics, demographics and student challenges.
• Allow local governments to contribute to their schools without state funding penalty.
• Determine real costs for virtual charter schools.
• Put all education — virtual, charter and traditional — under the oversight of the State Education Board.
• Fix, or completely scrap, the A-F school report card. It only shames schools in poverty-stricken areas and struggling students without explaining the challenges.
• Add a health mandate to schools to address issues like childhood obesity and healthy relationships. Oklahoma is one of three states without such a requirement.
Waldron’s call for an education big bang is possible.
“For a big bang, we have to signal we are willing to make investments and willing to work across the aisle,” he said. “I’m hopeful we can do that.”
Featured video