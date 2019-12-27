Whether we’re talking about state economies or individual students, there’s no question that higher education is an investment in the future. We hear statements across the nation about “skyrocketing” tuition and student debt, and we, too, are concerned about college affordability and that recent budget shortfalls have shifted more of the responsibility of paying for college to students and families. Fortunately, even in this challenging environment, Oklahoma’s tuition and student debt story differs significantly from the national landscape.
In reviewing Oklahoma’s higher education story, it’s important to note that although we have faced substantial budget challenges, the state regents and our public colleges and universities have continued to keep tuition affordable for Oklahoma families.
In stark contrast to the double-digit tuition increases in many other states, tuition and mandatory fees for in-state undergraduate students in Oklahoma increased an average of only 2.5% statewide for the 2019-20 academic year. Looking back over the last decade, tuition and mandatory fee increases at our public colleges and universities have averaged less than 5% annually. The 2019 U.S. News and World Report ranking shows Oklahoma tuition and fees are 12th-lowest in the nation.
The nationally recognized Project on Student Debt ranks Oklahoma among the 10 states with the lowest student debt level. More than 50% of Oklahoma college graduates leave college without any student loan debt, compared to 35% nationally. The average debt load for our state system graduates is $20,746, which is 29% below the national average of $29,200.
To ensure student loan borrowers understand their rights and responsibilities, the state regents’ Oklahoma College Assistance Program administers comprehensive financial aid awareness, financial literacy and student loan management initiatives. OCAP programs and services empower student borrowers to make smart borrowing choices, successfully navigate repayment, avoid loan default and, if needed, overcome loan default and get back on track. Our student loan management website, ReadySetRepay.org, features educational resources for borrowers and for college and university financial aid officers, who work with students and families throughout the lending process and provide student loan counseling.
The state regents and our public colleges and universities have long recognized the critical importance of keeping tuition costs as low as possible, and we’re committed to remaining one of the most affordable higher education systems in the country. We’ll continue working to ensure that Oklahomans who invest in a student loan understand their obligations and how to find the help they need to manage successfully the repayment process.
We will work with Gov. Kevin Stitt and our Legislature to make the case for appropriately funding public higher education during the upcoming legislative session. This will help to ensure ongoing college affordability for Oklahoma families and position our higher education system to provide the college graduates necessary to meet current and future workforce needs.
Glen D. Johnson is the Oklahoma chancellor for higher education.
