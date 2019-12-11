Across the country, millions of people are jailed, lose their driver’s licenses or face years of escalating debt simply because they cannot afford to pay routine court fines and fees. The Tulsa World’s recent Cost of Justice series was an exceptional introduction to this issue. It shed light on the devastating harm caused to individuals — and to the justice system itself — when fines and fees are administered with little regard for the individual’s financial circumstances.
The American Bar Association advocates for fairness and equal treatment in the justice system, for rich and poor alike. More than 30 years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it is unconstitutional to send people to jail for their inability to pay fines. For decades, the high court has warned that the justice system should not treat people with money more favorably than those without. Yet these practices persist.
In 2018, the ABA adopted “Ten Guidelines on Court Fines and Fees.” The guidelines provide practical direction to courts and policymakers to ensure that fines and fees are administered fairly. Among other things, the guidelines require that:
• The amount of any fee or cost should never be greater than an individual’s ability to pay.
• Before imposing any sanction on an individual for nonpayment, the court must hold an ability-to-pay hearing and consider the individual’s circumstances.
• Judges should retain the ability to waive or reduce any fine or fee.
• Waivers should be readily accessible to people for whom payment would cause a substantial hardship.
• A person’s inability to pay a fine or fee should never result in incarceration or driver’s license suspension.
• For people who are unable to pay fines and fees, courts must consider alternatives to incarceration that are reasonable and proportionate to the offense.
• Anyone who cannot afford a lawyer must be provided one, at no cost, at any hearing in which incarceration could result from not paying fines or fees.
Administering fines and fees in accordance with the ABA guidelines is good public policy. When people are jailed or lose their driver’s licenses because they cannot afford to pay fines or fees, they often lose jobs and opportunities for education, and become even less likely to pay. When fees are required to access diversion or treatment programs as an alternative to incarceration, the result is a two-tiered system of justice — one for those who can pay and one for those who cannot. This breeds distrust of our justice system and undermines public confidence in our courts.
We are encouraged by the willingness of the Oklahoma Legislature to consider reforms that do not disproportionately punish men, women and families for the crime of being poor. A growing number of states have enacted reforms. They recognize, as do many Oklahomans, that punishing poor people for their poverty is the opposite of equal justice under law.
Judy Perry Martinez is president of the American Bar Association.
