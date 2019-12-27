Oklahoma artist Marilyn Artus has another grand ol’ flag to fly high next year as American women celebrates 100 years of voting.
The visual artist has a long-time love and respect for the women who risked their lives and livelihoods to secure that most basic of democratic rights. She created works honoring some of the lesser-known suffragettes in exhibits at Living Arts Tulsa and Mainsite Contemporary Arts in Norman.
“For years, I’ve been a suffrage nerd,” Artus said. “When I realized the 100th anniversary was coming, no way was I going to let go of that. Why can’t an artist from Oklahoma be the one who does the most ambitious project in the nation?”
In 2017, the idea hit. A flag created by women about those women and the states that made their vote possible.
“I was going into the history of the 36 states that ratified it into the Constitution. The idea was like a lightning strike when it came to me,” she said.
The Her Flag project launched on June 10, the day Congress passed the 19th Amendment. It will continue through Aug. 18, the anniversary of Tennessee becoming the 36th state to ratify the amendment, enshrining it into the Constitution.
Female artists have been chosen from each of those states for designs to be turned into a stripe to make an 18- by 20-foot flag. It is inspired by the U.S. flag but has hues of red and pink with a star field featuring a reproduction of a vintage “Votes for Women” button.
Artus is traveling to each state in order of ratification for a public performance while stitching the strip onto Her Flag. She has six more states to visit including Oklahoma’s celebration of being the 33rd ratifying state to be held in May.
“It’s a way to be political and talk about politics and voting in a positive way,” she said. “It took Democrats, Republicans, blacks, whites and a lot of people to get the amendment passed. It’s a time to talk about how America has changed and how ideas are moving and shifting. It took everybody to pass this, and it’s important for every American to feel good about the anniversary.”
History books point out the headliners like Susan B. Anthony or Elizabeth Cady Stanton. They don’t often get into the more controversial figures or front-line fighters.
“I have a soft spot in my heart for Native American, African American and other obscure suffragists,” Artus said. “It was hard enough being a woman back then and then lay on being a minority. To stand up and say, ‘I’m not going to do what you are telling me to do,’ that took courage. I find that amazing.”
Such as journalist and activist Ida B.Wells confronting white suffragists for their racism. Or Miriam Leslie who donated more than $1 million but was a New Orleans travelling dancer, married and divorced a few times.
“Miriam Leslie was their largest financial donor,” Artus said. “The Puritan ladies from New York or Washington would hold their noses while taking her checks. She was very scandalous in her day.”
Suffrage wasn’t perfect. The wealthy, white women did not take up the cause as black women in the South were later stripped of rights through the Jim Crow era.
“It’s a place to start talking about this history. It is not a perfect history, nothing is” Artus said.
Women in Oklahoma Territory were voting in school elections as early as 1890 and that carried into statehood in 1907. On Nov. 5, 1918, Oklahoma voters passed a universal suffrage amendment to the state constitution by a vote of 106,909 to 81,481.
Oklahoma City artist Denise Duong was chosen to create the state’s design.
“For my stripe, I wanted to portray the feeling of being held back from having our voices heard,” Duong said. “The women on the stripe start out bound and tied, unable to speak their minds and have their rights held from them in order to control them. As you move along the stripe, the bounds and ties loosen in time thanks to the strong courageous women who worked together to help other women loosen these barriers that kept them from having their voices and their rights seen.”
The project received more than 340 applications from artists across the country. Women chosen represent a diversity of age, race, ethnicity and art medium.
Duong, daughter of parents who immigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam in 1980, creates bright artwork inspired by travel, including the Washington, D.C., Women’s March in 2017.
“My interest in the project stems from being a woman — a woman who has seen and lived in the inequality nature of society,” she said. “My entire life has been defying what society says what women can and cannot do. It wasn’t something I intentionally lived by, but how I naturally felt my entire life.”
Though different, the stripes flow into a singular theme around patriotic and revolutionary women. Different art styles including illustration, classical, computer-generated and mixed media are found in this tapestry.
“All are working together so well,” Artus said. “The dialogue it creates when put together is magical.”
It’s time for the star field to be added. To mark this moment, an event will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
Each event usually has a chapter of the League of Women Voters to encourage voter registration.
“I’m always asking if everyone is registered to vote and if they are going to vote,” Artus said. “I want women’s history to get equal footing with white male history. … Our stories are just as interesting, valuable and important. They are different than accomplishments of men because they had different roles, but our stories are just as valid and badass.”
Once the flag is complete, it will be displayed in a place of national prominence, but the location is pending. The plan is for it to travel as an educational project.
This is an expensive project funded by crowd-sourcing and individual donations. Travel includes at least $15,000 in gas and 132 overnight stays, though Artus tries to couch surf as much as possible.
Because artists are so often asked to do work for free, Artus promised to pay the artists and has done so from her own pocket.
Women have long been associated with sewing including Betsy Ross credited for designing the American flag. It was the sewing circle where women found comfort, support and promoted notions of equality.
“It’s a lovely tie-in to where it all began,” Artus said.