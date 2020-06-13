The announcement this week that the Trump campaign has chosen Tulsa for its first campaign kickoff has fueled a firestorm in many national media outlets. Both for the original planned date, Juneteenth, and the location. Tulsa being the location of a horrible race riot in 1921. The rally has since been moved to June 20.
Now I don’t pretend to have any insight into the thought process behind the original date selection or location decision by the campaign. And as such will not argue the merits of these accusations. I simply would ask the national media that you leave Tulsa out of it.
It may seem an odd request based on the fact that Tulsa has found itself the center of the grievance. Tulsa is just a city. However, Tulsa is made up of Tulsans. And I can tell you that the representation of Tulsans that is already being cast is that we are a racist, intolerant and backwards thinking people. We’re being told that this decision is a wink to the white supremacists. If that’s the case, aren’t we Tulsans by proxy these white supremacists? Why else make this argument?
I came to Tulsa from Los Angeles to go to school in the 1980s. I returned permanently in 2000 and have been here since raising a family and trying to contribute to this community. And what a community it is. For those who have never been to Tulsa, it is a growing and vibrant city. We have a varied population and celebrate our cultural differences. We have world class museums, an amazing arts scene and nationally recognized parks and public spaces. We have a forward-thinking outlook, and I’m continually amazed at the ways we are growing and adding to the quality of life here.
We also clearly have had problems, but Tulsa is continuing to address them. If you walk the historic Greenwood District that was the home to the riots you see plaques to the businesses burned and looted. We have renamed streets and a theater so as not to honor racists from the past. Last year we initiated a project to search for mass graves for victims of the riots. Are plaques and initiatives enough to help us move to a more united city? Certainly not. However, these public acts just touch the surface of all the daily things that people of all races in Tulsa do to reach out to our communities that are in need.
When we had protest marches last week Tulsans of all races marched together. When we work to improve communities Tulsans of all races hammer and drywall together. When we create amazing schools to help give kids a real chance at success we Tulsans of all races teach together. We like it that way and have been doing this for many years.
To the national media I’d just say that we can’t keep you from having a freak out over the decision to hold a rally in our great town. But unless you have spent time here immersed with our people, building our communities and working to unify this city, I ask that you don’t use us as your prop, your punchline, or your zinger. We’re not interested in cleaning up from whatever
_____________________
Ralph Bushong is a former teacher, current entrepreneur and proud resident of Tulsa.
__________________