In 1981, Ronald Reagan famously said, “Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.” Tax opponent Grover Norquist doubled down on that thinking, calling for a government so small “it could be drowned in a bathtub.” But in the COVID-19 pandemic, I would say it’s time for new wisdom. Government is not the problem this time; our distrust of our own institutions, and our tendency to underfund the very agencies we depend on in emergencies, may be the problem.
Recently, I talked with a woman who’s been out of work from Cracker Barrel for three weeks and can’t get through to anyone who can fix the glitch that’s blocking her unemployment claim. In recent years, the state has reduced its share of the funding for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission by 48%. Is it any wonder that call hold times have been as long as eight hours? Yet the agency has done a lot to increase capacity and serve more people. And few have questioned the wisdom of the relief coming from Washington. People don’t question government when it’s providing disaster relief. They question government inaction.
I’m hearing from teachers struggling to learn new systems so they can teach their students remotely. These are the hardened survivors of a decade of budget cuts that drove 30,000 other teachers out of the profession. They are doing amazing things every day to keep kids and communities connected. I don’t want to ever hear anyone speak disparagingly of “government schools” again after what I have seen from these heroes. And for the last time, we don’t need to funnel public dollars into private schools!
I’m watching police and firefighters struggle to keep essential services going despite terrible shortages of protective equipment and testing reagents. Because we fund municipal law enforcement and fire from a sales tax base, some cities may be forced to trim their essential work as municipal budgets collapse. Luckily, Oklahoma qualifies for federal disaster aid, much of it going to shore up municipal budgets. Anyone see a problem with that?
Our day care and supermarket workers are struggling to keep essential services open, knowing that they risk exposure every day. They would be safer if we could track the disease through comprehensive testing and contact tracing, as some other countries have done. Gov. Kevin Stitt never implemented a comprehensive shelter-in-place policy and is moving fast to reopen the state. He says public health is “largely a matter of individual responsibility.” Maybe that’s why we’ve decided a tattoo parlor is an essential business.
What the pandemic shows us is that we depend on public institutions to deal with public threats. Who will we turn to if we experience a second wave? Government agencies will play a critical role.
So why is the governor asking them to prepare for 2% budget cuts? Maybe he’s wedded to the old way of thinking: just reduce government, keep taxes low and everything will be fine. But in a time of global pandemic and economic meltdown, is the problem government — or a failure of leadership?
Rep. John Waldron, a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, lives in Tulsa.
