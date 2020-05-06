The state budget started the fiscal year on the soundest fiscal footing in recent memory. Major legislative budget reform efforts over the past three years pulled the state out of perpetual budget shortfalls, allowed for historic investments in public education and left the state’s savings accounts flush with cash for a rainy day.
That rainy day came far sooner than expected when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Across the nation, almost all states are projecting serious revenue declines, and some are already making major service cuts. In Oklahoma, a dire 17% state revenue reduction for next year was projected, with suggestions of catastrophic state budget cuts floated by some as a response.
Thankfully, Oklahoma’s budget improvements of the past several years mean harmful cuts to public services will not be necessary here. The Legislature has instead produced a balanced budget for next fiscal year that minimizes reductions in nearly all areas to a very workable 4% or less. We intend to enact this budget swiftly.
When double-digit cuts were possible, reductions of 4% or less will come as a relief to state agencies and citizens who rely upon agency services.
In this budget, public schools are the top priority. We refuse to let a virus roll back the historic investments made in education in recent years.
Common education receives the smallest percentage reduction of any major agency, at 2.5%, and when federal pandemic relief money for schools is considered, common education receives no cut at all. The budget’s $78.2 million reduction in the nearly $3 billion state appropriation to State Department of Education is fully replaced and exceeded by the more than $200 million in federal relief funds available to Oklahoma schools.
Schools come out just fine in this budget, especially considering the circumstances.
In other areas of government, keeping reductions at 4% or less is workable and may even be temporary. While there are still concerns about the validity of the $1.4 billion revenue hole projection the executive branch provided for this budget, we worked off those numbers because legislators can provide supplemental appropriations later to offset budget reductions if revenue losses are not as severe as projected.
And in the meantime, Gov. Kevin Stitt can further mitigate reductions with emergency funds and his control of agencies. Oklahoma has received more than $1.25 billion in federal relief funds for COVID-19 expenses — far more than the $237.8 million spending reduction in next year’s $7.8 billion appropriated budget. Now is a great time for Gov. Stitt to use his proven business acumen to help agencies maintain service levels to the public.
A number of temporary fiscal changes were used to balance this year’s budget, including bonding some road projects and a slight temporary reduction in increased pension spending.
To be clear, absolutely no money is being taken out of transportation or pension funds. The transportation funds are fully offset by the bonds, and more than $200 million in additional funds will still be sent to pension systems next year.
In the full fiscal context of the multibillion-dollar pension system, the budget’s temporary $73 million pension spending reduction can be made without long-term harm to the solvency of the pension funds.
Again, this is possible because of recent improvements made by policymakers who have put Oklahoma’s public pensions in their strongest shape ever in recent years.
Over the long term, which is the way to view pensions, the pension funds will be just fine. Much like common education, we have worked too hard over many years to risk destabilizing the pensions again, and we are not doing so whatsoever in this budget.
We are proud the fiscal prudence of the past several years has allowed legislators to craft a stable, workable budget for the people of Oklahoma during this challenging time. We encourage Gov. Kevin Stitt to sign it quickly and provide the certainty state government needs right now.
Rep. Kevin Wallace is chairman of the House Appropriations and Budget Committee. Sen Roger Thompson is chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
