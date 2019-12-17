Rick McKee cartoon: Impeachment, Senate trial, open minded By Rick McKee Augusta Chronicle 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Syndicated cartoon for Dec. 17, 2019: impeachment, Senate trial, open minded Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Buy the original or reprint of this cartoon. View Bruce's cartoon archive. Have Bruce speak at your event. Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Bruce Plante Reprint Original Cartoon Archive Bruce View Bruce Most Popular 2 juveniles, man found dead Saturday after reported murder-suicide in Jenks Petition filed to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma Two national retailers will anchor redevelopment in former Toys R Us building in south Tulsa Victims identified in Jenks murder-suicide Suspect 'could look like a hero' if he could say what happened to Welch girls, but he has no memory of events, his attorney says Meet the newsroom Ginnie Graham: Editorial columnist promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: 2019 Tulsans of the Year The stories of these Tulsans have to tell are varied and diverse. Their backgrounds, unique. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners More Latest Local Offers EL SOL LANDSCAPING 918-402-2681 EL SOL LANDSCAPING Free Estimates! Landscaping, French drains, leaf & tree removal, clean beds & lawn care. Carlos 918-402-2681 A-1 Drywall Crack Doctor & Painting A-1 Painting & Drywall Water damage. No Job too small. Free estimates. THE ONE TO CALL 918-706-5494 MALE BULLY PIT Gory the Magnificent Standing at Stud, is presented for limited time, call for an appointment. $350. 918-313-4465, 918-568-2732. 2019 Best in the World Announcing the Winners of the 2019 Best in the World Contest