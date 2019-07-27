I’ve been reading the recent Tulsa World series on scores for Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACEs, an assessment that calculates how rough your childhood was or is.
The higher your score, the higher the likelihood that you will experience health and mental problems possibly into adulthood.
ACE scores are impacted by such things as parental separation, emotional neglect and domestic violence.
Why am I sharing this with you?
Well, I found it interesting … but (you knew there was a but) I was also wondering whether there should be a category for growing up as a person of color in the United States. Don’t stop reading. Take this quick journey with me.
According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, several socioeconomic, demographic and family-related characteristics are associated with the occurrence of ACEs, i.e., nonwhite skin color. But it doesn’t provide a score the way the categories do.
I found myself wondering if including race in the ACE categories would help or provide some empathy for what people of color experience as it does for the other categories.
For instance, in the last week, there has been a lot of back and forth as to how the mayor and black community activists saw the same exchange regarding a police Gang Unit visit to an apartment complex totally differently.
An ACE score could help with this by helping white people understand that people of color navigate through the world differently. Parents and other authority figures in our lives struggle with how to teach us about trauma, PTSD as a result of trauma and certain other circumstances.
How to deal with police is one. I know because I’ve tried to have this conversation with my 11-year-old nephew in a way that positively teaches him about police but also how he should behave in every interaction that may not be positive.
We want to say to our kids the police are friendly and are here to protect you. However, we also must teach them how to interact in case he encounters an officer who imposes his or her unconscious bias onto him.
It’s in those teachings that we consciously or unconsciously introduce fear or contempt.
It would become clear through our ACE score that when people of color see policemen approach us, we will be scared, agitated and see it as harassment and not community policing, even if police are waving at us. Trust is nonexistent.
I could provide example after example — there are plenty. But maybe if our ACE score was directly correlated with actual experiences from people of color, the empathy, the understanding and the humanity would present itself as the people I believe us to be.
I used to conduct an exercise where I asked people from the African American, Caucasian, Hispanic, Native American and other races to stand separately as I called them out.
Then I would ask all who belonged to the human race to stand; and of course, it would represent the entire group. The point: Separately, we are strong, but when we stand together, we are a force.
We shouldn’t need an ACE score to be treated humanely; but if it would lend itself toward equity and equality, we will take it.
Featured video
Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tiffany Crutcher have a discussion after an Equality Indicators meeting