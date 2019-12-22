I have breaking news! Drumroll, please…
I have figured out how to heal the world!
Since this month revolves around faith, hope and gift-giving, I’m giving you the ultimate gift — the tools to help heal the world! Are you about to burst with excitement?
Hold on ... everybody’s not on board. Some of you probably don’t see anything wrong in the world. If that is you, you are a part of the problem. Let me be clear about the problem so you understand why it needs to be fixed:
We live in a world where folks don’t feel valued. They don’t have visibility or a voice. In other words, they are not accepted.
I know that sounds like BS, and I agree. This BS stems from the built-in systems of beliefs taught to us by society, our family and others in our lives.
Folks innately crave being accepted. You do, too! (Whether you’ll admit it is another article.)
Full disclosure: Anytime I have been denied acceptance in any one of these forms, I have felt alone, isolated and scared. Have you?
At different intervals in my life, these needs screamed loudly enough for me to move from the shadows and become a voice and ally for others who feel unaccepted so we could create value. At every level, the common denominator for me to unleash my silence was me. Guess what? It’s you, too.
Society has taught us that acceptance is a sign of our value in the world. If you’re not accepted, there is no place for you in it. The truth is, acceptance from others is nice but really doesn’t matter. It is the acceptance of ourselves that creates the path to living a life of total freedom and authenticity. Cultivate your own belief system, then nurture others as they seek their own.
If you read my column, you know that I check a lot of boxes. I am…
• black;
• a woman;
• bisexual;
• divorced;
• left-handed; and
• a conditional extrovert.
Being those things in this world attracts enough BS to bury you. It took me over 40 years and a radical mind shift to figure out other folks’ BS had nothing to do with my place in the world.
Radical Acceptance
First, I had to get rid of the BS — the built-in systems —that tell you how you should live and who you should be. When these things don’t align with who you are, you feel devalued and unaccepted.
As a solution, in the early years of building my business, every morning, I would have the following conversation with myself:
Deep breath. Read the script. Do not sound black … sound knowledgeable. Be upbeat but do not sound black … (phone rings and someone answers). Hi, this is Risha Grant (in the whitest voice I could muster).
Person on the phone: No, thank you. I’m not interested. The sound of the dial tone buzzing in my ear became a familiar song to me.
I would repeat this sentence in my head as I made cold calls to sell my services. I did this because I felt if I sounded black, I wouldn’t be able to set appointments with decision makers. Without those appointments, my business wouldn’t survive, and I wouldn’t eat.
Eventually, I would get someone to agree to a meeting with me. I would arrive on time, in my best business suit. Then they would see me, and reality would set in. Suddenly, the time we agreed to was no longer available.
I’m sorry, something has come up. I only have about five minutes. Could you leave your information with me to review?
This happened a lot. I began to sink into the invisible world of marginalized epitomes. Apparently, my white voice worked on the phone (in some instances), but my blackness didn’t work in person.
It could have been that my voice sounded too black, that my skin tone was too dark or maybe I was just a bad salesperson, but the BS (built-in system) said society didn’t trust me and would think I sounded uneducated.
How would I ever succeed in business if people had a problem with things about me that I couldn’t change and wouldn’t want to change if I could? That realization is too heavy for anyone to carry, yet many of us carry it every day.
I decided to make the things about me that people didn’t like my strength by radically accepting who I am. This meant I was willing to lose everything to gain myself.
In this case, I would lose my business to embrace the fact that I am a black woman, who sometimes sounds black because that is who I am. I’m also trustworthy and educated. Because others’ belief systems said something different, doesn’t make it true.
Guess what? I didn’t lose my business. I found my tribe of people who believed in me and my service to do business with. My small business is now a global company affecting people all over the world!
This holiday season give the gift of radical acceptance to yourself and others so we can help heal the world. Be willing to lose everything to gain yourself by loving yourself first, with an uncompromising resolve to extend love toward others when they need it the most.
