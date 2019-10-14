On Monday, the City of Tulsa will celebrate its third Native American Day with a parade, native foods, arts and crafts and cultural exhibitions.
In 2017, the city of Tulsa joined dozens of other municipalities and states and designated a day to honor and celebrate the indigenous peoples of our area.
This is a day to commemorate the first nations that inhabited our land and their descendants. They bring a fabric to our communities through their artwork, traditional singing, dancing, beautiful regalia worn by the traditional dancers, stories and their simple presence among us. Indian Country makes our state unique.
Oklahoma is home to 39 federally recognized tribes and the greater Tulsa area is home to approximately 30,000 tribal citizens. The boundaries of three of these federally recognized tribes — Cherokee Nation, Muscogee (Creek) Nation and Osage Nation — meet within Tulsa.
The tribes have a positive impact on our city and state in many ways. According to an Oklahoma Native Impact Study dated 2017, Oklahoma tribes account for more than 96,000 jobs in the state, $4.6 billion in wages and benefits to Oklahoma workers and a nearly $13 billion annual contribution to the Oklahoma economy. All tribes continue to support our city, state and country in positive ways and distinguish themselves as leaders in all aspects of our society.
Native Americans have endured a past that includes a complete upheaval of their way of life, removal from their homelands and through resilience have created many cultural and economic contributions to our city and state.
Our city continues to work toward a vision to create a strong future for Native peoples and all citizens. We have outlined a path with the city of Tulsa. It involves reflecting on the past and past harms, working with those that are impacted to heal and producing outcomes that will allow us to move forward together.
As chairman of the Greater Tulsa Indian American Affairs Commission, I am pleased to work with Mayor G.T. Bynum’s Office of Resilience and Equity to bring awareness to the rich history of the Indian tribes and indigenous people of this area.
I encourage everyone to come and enjoy Native American Day. It will be a celebration of our native peoples — past, present and future. Enjoy native food, a parade featuring area schools, native organizations, displays of tribal regalia and area tribal chiefs. Listen to the beat of the drum, see beautiful dancers, observe native art in progress, hear speakers speak in their native language ... .
Learn about the Native American people that live in our city and celebrate their strength, resiliency and culture.
Ah-ho! (thank you).
Robert Anquoe, a member of the Kiowa tribe, is chairman of the Greater Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission. Information on Tulsa Native American Day events is available on the commission’s Facebook page.