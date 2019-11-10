One hundred years ago, the most influential theory in First Amendment history was brought forth at the U.S. Supreme Court. But on Nov. 11, 1919, the judicial opinion introducing the marketplace of ideas theory into the court’s jurisprudence, almost every justice serving rejected it.
Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes felt strongly enough to read his dissenting opinion in Abrams v. United States to the Court. Yet only one of the nine justices joined his dissenting opinion, the majority declaring that the antiwar expression at issue in the case was not protected from government punishment.
Over the course of the past century, however, his reasoning has been embraced by majorities in other First Amendment cases so frequently that the marketplace of ideas theory has been invoked by the court more often than all other theories combined — as the rationale for the broadest, most robust free-speech protections possible.
At that time, the court was beginning to hear more challenges to restrictions on freedom of speech. And justices tended to side with the government in such challenges — even Holmes, who had held more than once that the First Amendment barred only prior restraint, leaving the state great power to punish objectionable expression.
Even when his thinking evolved and he was drafting his dissent, other justices tried to persuade the thrice-wounded veteran of the Civil War with almost four decades as a judge that he was making a big mistake. Instead, Holmes drew upon his near-fatal wartime experience to argue, “When men have realized that time has upset many fighting faiths, they may come to believe … that the ultimate good desired is better reached by free trade in ideas.”
Rather than government punishing unpopular expression, Holmes proposed that “the best test of truth is the power of the thought to get itself accepted in the competition of the market.” Indeed, he went on, in a nation devoted to constitutionally protected freedoms, the founders intended that even “expression of opinions that we loathe” and ideas we “believe to be fraught with death” should be protected from government interference.
All such “expressions of opinion and exhortations” should be protected unless they “so imminently threaten immediate interference with the lawful and pressing purposes of the law that an immediate check is required to save the country.”
Setting that bar so high has proven immeasurably influential. In the latest biography of Holmes, law professor Thomas Healey calls his 1919 dissent the “most important minority opinion in American legal history,” and the single most important document in making “freedom to express oneself … our preeminent constitutional value and a defining national trait.”
In my media law classes at the University of Oklahoma, I always highlight marketplace of ideas theory for the reasons noted above and for the enduring soundness of its fundamental dynamics beyond that.
Its grounding in such powerful, universal truths extends its reach to such corners of American life as the offices of Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s most successful investment firms. Founder Ray Dalio recently wrote of how his firm flourishes through “a meritocracy of ideas” — a workplace in which the best ideas prevail, regardless the rank of those expressing them.
I would propose he is talking about essentially the same thing as Justice Holmes — the boundless value of making it institutionally possible for the broadest range of ideas to be seriously considered.
I would argue that further supports developing a more broadly inclusive society — on the basis that such efforts are not artificially imposed “political correctness” but more truly “best practices” for a healthier, more prosperous society.
Marketplace of ideas theory has hardly remained beyond critique by scholars. But it has provided the metaphorical framework for transforming the Supreme Court’s First Amendment — from one that neglected and even denied constitutional protection for expressing unpopular ideas to one that fiercely champions such protection. The human truth-seeking function is not inherently as infallible as the theory would hope. But it justifies faith in the capacity for democratic understanding to evolve over time.
Or even to reverse course completely: American history has demonstrated that time and again, on contentiously debated issues from abolition to suffrage to gender, racial, and marriage equality. And more.
On its 100th birthday, we can celebrate the freedoms that Justice Holmes’ famous theory so vigorously advanced. And hope for its viability as a First Amendment rationale to long endure.
Robert Kerr is the Edith Kinney Gaylord presidential professor at the University of Oklahoma’s Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communications.