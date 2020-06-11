Have you ever wondered what it takes to get evicted? Court records reveal that for one family in January, all it took was an outstanding balance of $48.
Did that family at least have their day in court? Not necessarily. Almost half of eviction cases in January ended with an eviction judgment based on the tenant’s failure to appear, without any additional showing from the landlord.
A tenant’s non-appearance guarantees eviction, regardless of the facts of the case. Those who showed up did not fare much better, as only two out of 1,395 January cases were decided in the tenants’ favor.
Law students in the Terry West Civil Legal Clinic at the University of Tulsa College of Law spent part of their spring semester observing eviction proceedings. They also conducted an in-depth analysis of the January eviction docket from online records. What they found is that tenants face significant access to justice barriers in eviction court.
Those tenants who do manage to take time out from work or child care to attend their eviction hearings face a packed courtroom, scant information about the process and landlord attorneys who have the home court advantage as repeat players pursuing that day’s batch of eviction cases.
Moreover, most of the proceedings do not even happen in court. Instead, tenants are sent into the hallway to negotiate with their landlord, or, often, their landlord’s attorney. Tenants do not always understand that these attorneys do not have their best interests at heart, nor do they understand the full legal implications of the documents they are asked to sign, or that they could refuse to sign these documents and demand their day in court.
Expanding tenant representation would do much to address these imbalances. While 82% of landlords were represented, only 11% of those tenants who attended their hearings in January had lawyers. This despite the team of pro bono attorneys who doggedly attend eviction court every day.
Even lawyers, however, cannot stop Tulsa’s eviction machinery, which is so efficient that the Eviction Lab at Princeton University ranks Tulsa 11th among U.S. cities in evictions rates.
Tenants with lawyers rarely avoided evictions, but those lawyers played a huge role in negotiating the terms of the eviction, including more time to vacate, lower money judgments and no eviction judgment on the tenant’s record (eviction filings still appear). These conditions can make a significant difference for someone living a precarious existence, facing not only homelessness but also the loss of all their belongings if they are unable to vacate within the allotted 48 hours.
In law school, students learn about justice, about making persuasive legal arguments and about the strict code of ethics bounding lawyer actions. Few tenants experience any of these lessons in eviction court. As one student put it, “I saw very little justice this semester.”
What they saw was efficiency at the cost of justice, a fast-moving effort to get through an often-insurmountable court docket. To function, the current system relies on the fact that tenants do not know their rights. Having tenants regularly demand their rights would impede the system’s forward-moving progress.
Amid the economic fallout from COVID-19, Tulsa’s eviction court resumed on June 1. Social distancing measures have created additional access to justice barriers around representation. Yet, Tulsa’s eviction problem cannot be addressed in the courtroom alone. Non-judicial interventions, including early settlement mediation, more affordable housing and increased tenant protections in the Landlord-Tenant Act are important elements in addressing a structure that allows evictions to proceed quickly and easily, but with little justice.
Roni Amit is director of the Terry West Civil Legal Clinic and assistant clinical professor of law at the University of Tulsa College of Law.
